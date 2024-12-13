Roma Thinking Big for Their Next Coaching Appointment

Roma will have plenty of time to choose their next coach having gone with a glorified caretaker manager. Claudio Ranieri will influence the choice, as he’ll become a consultant to the ownership next year.

Director Florent Ghisolfi dished on the matter before the Braga game (via Corriere dello Sport).

“We’re working on how to improve the team in January and to find our future gaffer. We want to do it in advance and be very coherent. The two things are intertwined. The sooner the better. I don’t know whether it’ll be an Italian or a foreigner, but his identity is important.”

According to Sky (via Tuttomercatoweb), Roma contemplating some elite choices. They covet Massimiliano Allegri, who denied past links and will take his time. The Giallorossi are testing the waters for Carlo Ancelotti, who’s not certain to stay at Real Madrid past this campaign. He previously voiced his desire to helm the capital club before retiring after playing for it for eight years.

La Lupa is also keen on Vincenzo Montella, who was a candidate to take over midseason. However, the timing wasn’t right to poach him from Turkey. He already helmed them earlier in his career.

Our Take on the Next Roma Coach

The current ownership has tried with a middle-of-road foreigner, a big personality a little over the hill, an up-and-comer who was ousted too soon, and that bridge seems to have been burned for good, and a gritty manager who had done well in the minnows. It’s hard to find anybody with no drawbacks and who would have universal acclaim, but that should be the goal. They’ll be able to lure a big name with their spending.