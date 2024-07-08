Roma ready to submit official contract offer for Federico Chiesa

Roma are determined to continue their pursuit of Federico Chiesa.

The Italian winger is a strong candidate to reinforce Daniele De Rossi’s squad ahead of next season.

With Chiesa on his way out of Juventus, Roma are the first club in line, ready to make him a long-term offer.

As reported by Tuttosport, in fact, Roma are set to meet with Chiesa’s agent and submit their official contractual proposal.

The proposal will be based on a three-year contract with an option to extend for a further year.

The offered wages will correspond to 5,5 million euros per season.