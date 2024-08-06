Roma ready to consider Noah Okafor, Alexis Saelemaekers for Tammy Abraham

Roma are ready to consider including counterparts in a deal that would see Tammy Abraham join Milan.

The Rossoneri are after the ex-Chelsea striker but remain reluctant in fulfilling Roma’s financial demands.

Thus, Milan would like to include at least one technical counterpart to facilitate a positive conclusion to the deal and gift Abraham to Paulo Fonseca.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the two Milan players Roma are interested in are Noah Okafor and Alexis Saelemaekers.

Both wingers seek consistent playing time which they are unlikely to get at Milan and both seem like a good fit for Daniele De Rossi’s style of play.

Abraham has already reached an agreement in principle with Milan and would be happy to go and play for a club that will compete in the Champions League and which will allow him to play regularly. He would alternate with Morata, Fonseca could also decide to have them play together in some cases.

