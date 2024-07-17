Roma ramp up pursuit of Matias Soule, meet with agent

RomaPress – Roma have ramped up their transfer pursuit of Juventus attacking midfielder Matias Soulé, hoping to land an important signing for manager Daniele De Rossi.

A source close to the player confirmed to RomaPress there was a meeting late yesterday that ended around 21.30 CET between the Giallorossi and Soulé’s agent, Martin Guastadisegno.

After lengthy discussions, the two sides reached agreements on personal terms and agent commission—Soulé adamant he favors a move to the Italian capital over Leicester City, who also made an offer for his services.

Roma will now shift their attention to Juventus and work to find an agreement over a transfer fee for the 21 year-old. To date, the Bianconeri have remained steadfast in their €35 million price tag, a value the Giallorossi consider excessive.

Guastadisegno is scheduled to meet with Juve officials on Wednesday during which he’ll attempt to persuade the club to lower their asking price to help facilitate the move.