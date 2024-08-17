Roma open to Edoardo Bove’s exit

Roma have opened to the possibility of seeing Edoardo Bove depart the Italian capital.

The Giallorossi are in fact ready to negotiate with Everton who have expressed interest in the 22-year-old midfielder.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club from Liverpool have once again approached Roma after making their first inquiries at the end of last season.

Roma’s current estimated asking price corresponds to a little over 15 million euros.

The newspaper claims Everton have reignited talks with Roma and have found the Giallorossi to be willing to negotiate the player’s exit on short notice.