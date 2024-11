Roma not worried about Tommaso Baldanzi’s condition

Roma are monitoring the condition of midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi.

The youngster recently suffered a muscle resentment during training camp with the Italy U21 squad.

Baldanzi made his return to the capital where he will undergo further tests.

Roma, however, do not appear worried about him, writes Il Tempo.

His anticipated return was just a precaution the club preferred to take ahead of the crucial match against Napoli on 24 November.