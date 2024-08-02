Roma not too enthusiastic about Milan’s Davide Calabria

Roma have been approached by Milan with a list of players they’d be willing to trade for Tammy Abraham, including Davide Calabria.

With the imminent arrival of Emerson Royal, Calabria will likely encounter limitations in terms of playing time.

The Italian fullback is now deemed on the margins of Milan’s project under Paulo Fonseca and has thus been mentioned as one of the potential options to be included in a deal for Tammy.

As reported by Leggo, out of all the players Milan proposed to Roma in order to get to Abraham, the Giallorossi seem mildly interested in Calabria given their need for an additional fullback.

However, as things stand, the newspaper reports that Roma are not too enthusiastic about this opportunity and would still rather monetize from Abraham’s sale.