Roma no longer interested in Federico Chiesa after signing Soulé

Roma no longer interested in Federico Chiesa after signing Soulé

Contrary to recent reports, Roma do not appear interested in Federico Chiesa.

The Italian winger is still without a team after being frozen of out of Juve’s squad earlier this month.

Chiesa’s agent, Fali Ramadani, is desperately looking for a new club interested in signing him.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ramadani recently offered Chiesa once more to Roma and Milan.

The newspaper states that Roma’s reply was a simple ‘no’ as they do not plan to pursue Chiesa any further after securing Matias Soulé’s signing.

Over recent days, Roma have denied all rumors linking them with Chiesa.