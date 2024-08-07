Roma no longer interested in Federico Chiesa after signing Soulé
Contrary to recent reports, Roma do not appear interested in Federico Chiesa.
The Italian winger is still without a team after being frozen of out of Juve’s squad earlier this month.
Chiesa’s agent, Fali Ramadani, is desperately looking for a new club interested in signing him.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ramadani recently offered Chiesa once more to Roma and Milan.
The newspaper states that Roma’s reply was a simple ‘no’ as they do not plan to pursue Chiesa any further after securing Matias Soulé’s signing.
Over recent days, Roma have denied all rumors linking them with Chiesa.