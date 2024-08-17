Roma looking for suitors for Tammy Abraham in Saudi Pro League

Roma looking for suitors for Tammy Abraham in Saudi Pro League

Roma are trying to secure the outgoing transfer of Tammy Abraham who is no longer part of the club’s plans.

In the last hours the possibility of seeing Abraham in the Saudi Pro League has emerged.

In fact, according to calciomercato.com, Fali Ramadani – the agent of Federico Chiesa and Jeremie Boga, among others – is acting as intermediary to any deals involving the Giallorossi and Saudi clubs.

In the last few days, Ramadani was tasked with finding suitors for Tammy Abraham in the Middle East.

The ex-Chelsea striker remains on his way out, valued at 25 million euros, and has already been linked with Milan and West Ham United.

The interest of both clubs, however, did not materialize into any concrete offers.