AS Roma provide latest update on England forward Tammy Abraham following surgery

England and Roma striker Tammy Abraham is recovering in a London hospital after surgery to repair anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Former Chelsea forward Abraham, 25, sustained the injury in Roma's final game of the season last Sunday when a 2-1 home win against Spezia secured them a sixth-placed Serie A finish.

A Roma statement read: "Tammy Abraham underwent reconstructive surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Wednesday.

"The operation was performed by Dr Andy Williams at London's Cromwell Hospital, with AS Roma head of medical Massimo Manara in attendance, and was a complete success.

"The player will remain at the London clinic for a few days before beginning the rehabilitation programme drawn up by the club's medical staff. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Tammy!"

The Italian club, managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, signed Abraham from the Blues in August 2021 for £34million.

