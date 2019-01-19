Roma: Lack of team support undermined Dakar bid

Two-time champion Roma finished runner-up on this year's Dakar, leading X-raid's charge and scoring his first podium since his 2014 victory - but falling 46 minutes short of Al-Attiyah in the fight for overall honours.

Reflecting on his run to second, the Spaniard said he was "very satisfied", but also felt he was penalised by the fact that he couldn't rely on any of the other X-raid 4x4 runners - Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Kuba Przygonski and Boris Garafulic - to carry spares and act as a 'water carrier' for him.

Al-Attiyah on the other hand could count on the support of Toyota Gazoo Racing SA teammates Giniel de Villiers and Bernhard ten Brinke, with de Villiers even stopping for 55 minutes on the final stage to run in convoy with Al-Attiyah.

"It has been necessary to risk more in every sense," said Roma. "Nasser ran with very few [spare] pieces, he had always had two cars behind [de Villiers and ten Brinke] with pieces.

"In my team I was alone, because we do not work as a team as the buggies did. Therefore we had to carry more things.

"I had to start many days with three wheels because I did not know if the cars behind would stop or not. We had to be very autonomous, but we knew this, so I can't complain.

"In the end the weight, when you want to risk, affects a lot. But with hindsight we are always smarter and would do different things. We cannot change it and we must be very satisfied and proud."

