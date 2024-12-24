Roma keeping a close eye on Everton’s Doucouré and Beto

Roma are monitoring two Everton players who could come in handy to the Giallorossi cause in January.

With the Friedkin’s takeover of Everton, deals between the two clubs could become more favorable going forward.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport writes, the Giallorossi are still looking at Everton for Beto and Doucouré.

The former Udinese striker is barely getting any minutes and his return to Italy would allow Ranieri to better manage Dovbyk.

The latter, a midfielder, is out of contract in June and does not seem to be part of the Toffees’ plans.

Doucouré appears to be a suitable candidate to further reinforce Roma’s midfield.