Roma halt talks for Goglichidze, Ranieri: “He will not arrive.”

Roma have halted their negotiations for Empoli defender Saba Goglichidze.

Despite recent reports suggesting an imminent conclusion to the deal between Roma and Empoli, Claudio Ranieri poured cold water on these reports.

Earlier this evening, in his post-match presser following Roma’s 1-1 draw with Napoli, Ranieri told reporters, “Goglichidze will not arrive.”

To confirm this claim is Filippo Biafora of Il Tempo who adds that the player’s entourage have reported a sudden halt in negotiations between Roma and Empoli.

The deal, in fact, appears to be off.