Roma Goalkeeper Not Worried About Delays on Extension

Milan Svilar has been one of the strengths of Roma since taking over the starting job from Rui Patricio. He’s been due for a renewal as he’s still on his original contract, but he’s not too concerned about the situation. He spoke to Sky.

“I have two more years on my deal, but I think we’ll meet with the club soon. I feel great: I like the team, the people, and the entire environment. I’m convinced I’ll be here for a very long time. At least I hope so.”

Svilar has succeeded goalies who went on to have big-time careers like Wojciech Szczesny and Allisson between the Roma sticks.

“They were superb and will always be part of the history of football. I’m different, and all I can do is work hard to become stronger every day. Then we’ll see what happens. The ambition to achieve great things is there, obviously with these colors.”

Svilar hailed the impact of Claudio Ranieri on Roma.