Roma and Empoli finalizing Ola Solbakken’s loan switch

Roma are in talks to send Ola Solbakken to Empoli on loan.

The deal is down to the details, reports Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport, with Solbakken nearing a loan move to Tuscany following his recent loans at Olympiakos and Urawa Reds.

The Norwegian attacker has agreed to the move and is expected to join Empoli on a dry loan for the duration of the upcoming season.

Negotiations are being finalized with an agreement already in place between the two teams.

Tomorrow could be the day that Solbakken receives the final green light for the move to Tuscany.