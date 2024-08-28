Roma close to agreeing to terms with Milan over Saelemaekers-Abraham swap

Roma are reportedly close to signing Alexis Saelemaekers in a swap deal involving Tammy Abraham.

The Giallorossi have made it their priority to secure Abraham’s outgoing transfer before the deadline on Friday.

In recent hours, the capital club and Milan have set up the operation involving the swap of Saelemaekers plus cash fee in exchange for the ex-Chelsea striker.

According to Daniele Longo of calciomercato.com, the parties are close to an agreement as talks have progressed over the course of the day.

The swap deal is being finalized with the two clubs sorting out the costs involved with regards to the player’s pricetags.