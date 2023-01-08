Roly Brookeman exclusive: I went from playing in the World Cup to living on the streets

Roly Brookeman in goalmouth action for England vs West Germany 17th October 1981

“It was a low point, I got lazy but I found out what it was to have nothing,” says Roly Brookeman, a former England forward whose hockey career spanned 98 caps, three World Cups and potentially two Olympics but for politics intervening.

Five years ago this summer, Brookeman, now 71, was sleeping rough on the streets of Canterbury for six months following several years of depression and a period he describes as “nomadic”.

At one particularly low ebb, he was forced to pitch his tent outside a local church where his children had been christened nearly 30 years previously.

When The Telegraph first tracked down Brookeman in early 2020 he was at sheltered accommodation in Windsor and he was still there when we spoke on Friday. “I didn’t know what to do or where to live,” Brookeman says of his street experiences.

“I was minor assaulted three times but I learnt the ways of force as I was a bit older. I think they thought I was invading their space but they were apologetic afterwards. It was an eye-opening time and I have moved on now.”

Roly Brookeman, left, with his friend Paul Sorensen

Brookeman, who could once run 100 metres in 11 seconds, prefers to recall a period in the 1970s and early 1980s when he was one of England’s best players, a career that also took in playing for Slough, Hounslow, Southgate and Canterbury, all top clubs then.

Fifty years ago next summer he made his England debut at the age of 22, in a defeat by a strong West Germany at Lord’s. “I saw that as a real eye-opener, playing at Lord’s on grass and against the Olympic champions,” he says.

England team World Cup Buenos Aires 1978; Roly Brookeman crouched one in from the right

Brookeman was to be denied two shots at the Olympics. In 1976, Great Britain seemed to have qualified outright before being told to compete in a play-off against Belgium, which resulted in GB being named only as reserve nation. The Olympic boycott in 1980 meant the hockey squad were left at home.

Brookeman set out on his final tour with England at the 1982 World Cup in Mumbai. The World Cup returns to India this year, with the tournament starting on Friday when England take on Wales in Rourkela.

Story continues

“We had a group meeting and a vast majority of the squad wanted to be with the families at Christmas,” Norman Hughes, England’s captain in 1982, says.

Thus the team, along with vice-captain Brookeman, set off on Boxing Day with the World Cup starting three days later.

“The major teams were there and we didn’t acclimatise in time,” Hughes admits. “We had one player sent to hospital with dehydration and on New Year’s Eve we were drinking and singing Kalinka with the Russians.”

As an amateur set-up, England’s players had raised funds the previous year for a tour to Australia by undertaking a sponsored run from Liverpool to Bisham Abbey. It was seen as a turning point for many of that generation – five of whom won Olympic gold in 1988 – as England overcame the feared Australians in a 2-1 series win.

However, after their ninth place at the World Cup, Brookeman’s time was up. “It was a bit of a blow,” he says. “I came back and had enough. Hockey had been a big part of my life so I decided to ease out, get married and spend time with my wife.”

Brookeman went back to teaching, then became manager at a squash club. A marriage break-up in the early 2000s resulted in Brookeman’s world imploding after describing his life as the “Posh and Becks of Canterbury at one time.

“My world fell apart with divorce and depression but what kept me going was sport and hockey”.

He continued playing for Canterbury, reaching the national vets finals in the early 2000s, scoring alongside Sean Kerly. Aged 59 and playing his last season, he scored the penalty flick to beat Richmond in the 2010 final.

“Hockey was a lifeline over many years but it wasn’t in my heart even though I stayed fit,” he recalls, before a period living in Spain. When he later returned to the UK he found it hard to adapt. “It’s not that I didn’t have money but when you are trying to start again, it is difficult,” he says.

Sleeping rough during a lengthy spell of fine weather was small comfort. “The people who have less in their lives give you more,” he says of those locally who helped.

It was Brookeman’s daughter who eventually stepped in and gave him the number of Catching Lives, a local charity helping rough sleepers find accommodation.

“Roly achieved great things,” Hughes says. “He was a clown but had a serious side as well, and was a great winger. I hope he’s doing OK.”

Brookeman is not surprised to hear that India’s 2023 vintage will each earn £105,000 should they lift the World Cup on home soil on Jan 29. “There has always been an element of professionalism in India. We just seemed to come back and go back to our jobs,” he says.

“For me, it wasn’t for the money, it was for excitement. I went across the world and for that I am eternally grateful. They said I was the fastest over five metres, had a great change of pace and ball control. I’ll also take that and I pat myself on the back every so often.”

The Men’s World Cup is on Jan 13-29. BT Sport will broadcast all matches