Rolls-Royce sells 94% of new shares in £2 billion rights issue

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at Rolls Royce's Trent Engine displayed at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore

LONDON (Reuters) - British engineering company Rolls-Royce <RR.L> said shareholders signed up for 94% of new shares it issued as part of a 2 billion pound ($2.64 billion) rights issue to bolster its finances after the pandemic stopped planes flying.

Rolls-Royce said on Thursday that the underwriting banks would try to procure subscribers for the remaining shares, or failing that would subscribe for them themselves, under the terms of their agreement.

The equity raise unlocks new debt options including 2 billion pounds from a bond issued in October and a bank loan worth 1 billion pounds, as part of a 5 billion pound liquidity package for the company.









(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)