Rolls-Royce Ghost Feels Calm Even When Pushed At The Nurburgring

What's a Rolls-Royce doing on the Ring?

Although it may not set any spectacular lap times, the Rolls-Royce Ghost is the perfect tool to take on the difficult Nurburgring during an open track day. The Rolls-Royce Ghost is the ultra-luxury brand’s entry-level sedan which is meant to deliver the Rolls-Royce ownership experience to more budget-conscious customers. How does the baby Rolls handle the Ring?

If you’re not familiar, Rolls-Royce is owned by BMW and the Ghost shares its platform and about twenty percent of its parts with the F01 7-Series. This part sharing means the Ghost is powered by a BMW’s N74B66 6.6-liter twin-turbo V-12 good for 563 hp and 575 ft-lb of torque.

This powerful V-12 is mated to a ZF 8-Speed Automatic transmission which has proven to be a competent transmission on track in various other applications. The Ghost can sprint from 0 to 60 in only 4.7 seconds which is impressive for a 5,445 lb luxury sedan.

When it comes to suspension tuning, the Ghost’s main focus is on luxury and comfort. You won’t find the split personality of a large German sports sedan here. The Ghost caters to those who want isolation from the road and its various imperfections. The air suspension used by the Ghost soaks up road imperfections and contributes to the signature wafting synonymous with Rolls-Royce.

We’d like to see the Ghost revisit the ring with a proper set of sticky tires instead of the winter compounds in use on today’s video. As we know tires can make or break a lap time and the Ghost needs all the help it can get. With more focused rubber, the driver would also feel more comfortable pushing the Ghost closer to its limits that we’re never intended to be explored.

Source: Misha Charoudin



