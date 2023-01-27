Rollins' (NYSE:ROL) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.13 on the 10th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Rollins' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Rollins' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 49.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 49% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.0948 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.52. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. Rollins has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Rollins has grown earnings per share at 13% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Rollins' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Rollins is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 6 Rollins analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Rollins not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

