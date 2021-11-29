ROLLINS INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Is Investigating Rollins, Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Block & Leviton is investigating Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Rollins investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/rol.

What is this all about?

On October 28, 2020, Rollins, Inc., disclosed that a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation had been initiated and believed the SEC's focus to be how accruals and reserves were established at period ends and their impact on reported earnings going as far back as January 2015.

On February 26, 2021, Rollins announced that an internal investigation into the same matters found "a significant deficiency in the Company's internal controls relating to the documentation and review of accounting entries for certain reserves and accruals."

Then on October, 29,2021, Rollins disclosed initiating discussions with the SEC regarding a potential resolution, and that the company recorded an accrual related to the matter in Q3 2021.

Shares of Rollins stock fell more than 3% in intraday trading on October 29, 2020, after the initial disclosure, and dropped 3% following the subsequent disclosures on November 1, 2021.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Rollins, Inc. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

