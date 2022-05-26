The Rolling Stones’ support acts for BST Hyde Park announced

Phoebe Bridgers and Sam Fender are among the artists announced as special guests for The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park festival this summer.

The Rolling Stones will perform at the festival in London’s Hyde Park across two weekends in June as part of their European SIXTY tour, celebrating the band’s 60th anniversary.

Ahead of their long-awaited return to a UK stage, a variety of special guests have been announced to support The Stones at Hyde Park.

The band’s first show on June 25 will feature appearances from Grammy Award-winning rock band The War On Drugs and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

Manchester multi-instrumentalist JJ Rosa and Nashville-based country recording artist Kelly McGrath will complete the show’s line-up.

Bridgers’ most recent album, Punisher, secured her four Grammy nominations. The 27-year-old has also collaborated with artists including Taylor Swift and The 1975.

The Stones’ second show on July 3 will see guest performances from English singer-songwriter Sam Fender and Australian performer Courtney Barnett.

American blues guitarist and singer Christone “Kingfish” Ingram will also perform in July, along with Dinner Party and The Flints.

Fender, 28, has secured two number-one albums on the official UK Albums Chart with his debut album Hypersonic Missiles and his 2021 album Seventeen Going Under.

The Stones, made up of current members Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and joined by Steve Jordan on drums, will also play at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool in June, where they will be joined by Liverpudlian rock band Echo & the Bunnymen.

Sam Fender will perform as a special guest of The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park in July (Lesley Martin/PA)

The Stones’ European tour will consist of 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe, starting in Madrid on June 1.

A new four-part series of films, My Life As A Rolling Stone, will also air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this summer.

The four, hour-long films will each be an “intimate portrait” of Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the late Charlie Watts, and will feature “unrivalled access to and newly filmed interviews” with the band, as well as interviews with American singer PP Arnold, Chrissie Hynde, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Sir Rod Stewart, Tina Turner and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

Drummer Watts died in August 2021 and his story will be told via tributes from band members, musical peers and admirers, along with archive interview footage of the revered musician, the BBC has said.

Along with the films, a two-hour audio documentary, Rolling With The Stones, will air on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

The Rolling Stones will perform at BST Hyde Park on June 25 and July 3.