Rolling Stones Postpone Amsterdam Concert After Mick Jagger Tests Positive for COVID

The Rolling Stones are pushing back a concert scheduled for Monday night in Amsterdam after frontman Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium,” the rock band wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”

Concertgoers waiting at football stadium ArenA were informed of the news an hour and a half before the show was due to begin, Reuters reported.

