Rolling Stones ‘No Filter’ Tour Will Resume This Fall Following Death of Drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones will proceed with their U.S. “No Filter” tour this fall following the death of drummer Charlie Watts earlier this week. Watts’ understudy, Steve Jordan will perform with the band, a rep for the band confirmed to TheWrap.

Jordan was already slated to fill-in for Watts, who was taking the tour off while he recovered from an undisclosed procedure. Watts died Tuesday at age 80 surrounded by his family.

The “No Filter” tour began in September 2017 and was set to conclude in 2020, but was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan will join surviving members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood for 13 stops beginning in late September.

September 26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

September 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

October 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

October 9 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

October 13 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

October 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

October 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

October 29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

November 2 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

November 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

November 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

November 20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas

At the time when announced as Watts’ fill-in, Jordan said, “It is an absolute honor and a privilege to be Charlie’s understudy and I am looking forward to rehearsing with Mick, Keith and Ronnie. No one will be happier to give up my seat on the drum-riser as soon as Charlie is ready to go.”

The rest of the band and other notable musicians paid tribute to Watts earlier this week, and the official Rolling Stones website switched over to a photo of Watts in tribute.

