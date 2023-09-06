Rolling Stones launch 'Hackney Diamonds': New album release date, more from London event

LONDON — Sept. 6 has important meaning in music history. The date marks the last time The Rolling Stones released an album of original songs in 2005 – and the day they're announcing their comeback in 2023.

Exactly 18 years after "A Bigger Bang," the rock legends announced "Hackney Diamonds" from the historic Hackney Empire theater located in a London neighborhood famed as an eclectic musical epicenter.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood took to the stage with late-night host Jimmy Fallon to unveil their new album, set to release Oct. 20.

"We gotta make a record that we really love ourselves," Jagger said. "We are quite pleased with it, and we hope you all like it."

Fallon, who is currently off-air due to the Hollywood writers strike, greeted fans at the event, which was livestreamed via YouTube for fans, calling the Stones the "ultimate rock and roll band."

Keith Richards, Ron Wood and Mick Jagger of legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones pose as they arrive to attend a launch event for their new album, "Hackney Diamonds," at Hackney Empire in London on Sept. 6, 2023, their first album of original material since 2005.

Rolling Stones explain 'Hackney Diamonds' album name

Richards said the album's name "Hackney Diamonds" came through the process of "flinging ideas around."

The title refers to British slang for the shattered glass when a window gets broken, Jagger said, referencing the Hackney neighborhood.

"It's like when you get your window screen broken on a Saturday night in Hackney," Jagger said.

The band remarked on how quickly the album came together once they set their sights on a new creative project.

"We were a bit too lazy and then suddenly we said 'Let's make a record and make a deadline,'" Jagger said. They jumped into the studio in December and cut 23 tracks, rounding out the album in February. The band collaborated on the final product across Jamaica, Los Angeles and New York.

For fans of classics like "Paint It, Black" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," the new songs can be described as an "eclectic" mix of love songs, ballads, classic rock and a little "anger," Jagger said.

Story continues

'Hackney Diamonds': The Rolling Stones are making a comeback with first album in 18 years

Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Mick Jagger arrive at the Rolling Stones "Hackney Diamonds" launch event at Hackney Empire on Sept. 6, 2023, in London.

'Hackney Diamonds' marks first Rolling Stones album since Charlie Watts death

The album is also the Stones' first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

"He's No. 4. He's missing," Richards said, adding that Watts had appointed as his successor Steve Jordan, who plays on the record. Of the 12 tracks on the album, two were recorded in 2019 with Watts before his death.

Ronnie Wood, from left, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards arrive at the Rolling Stones "Hackney Diamonds" launch event on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in London.

The Rolling Stones debut 'Angry' video with Sydney Sweeney

The band also announced new tune "Angry" and debuted the song's video, featuring "Euphoria" actor Sydney Sweeney.

The video features Sweeney rocking a black leather bustier in a red Mercedes convertible as she rides past billboards of the band in their many eras. The video acts as a sort of timeline, leading fans ride along with Sweeney through iconic moments in Stones' history. And for fans who want some classic Stones' music, they won't be disappointed by the single's classic guitar riffs and catchy vocals.

"This is the biggest thing ever," Sweeney said to Fallon of the career highlight, adding she "loves" the song which has been "stuck in her head."

Mick Jagger, left, Ronnie Wood, center, and Keith Richards, right, of the band "The Rolling Stones," perform onstage during the last concert of their "Sixty" European tour in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 3, 2022.

Rolling Stones 'Hackney Diamond' tracklist

The band discussed the new album's tracklist, which begins with "Angry" and includes tracks "Get Close"; "Depending On You"; "Bit My Head Off"; Whole Wide World," which has a "funky riff"; "Dreamy Skies," which Wood said is about being "stranded and wanting to get away from it all"; "Mess It Up"; "Live By the Sword"; "Dragging Me Too Hard," which features Watts; "Tell Me Straight," which Richards admits he has no idea what it's about; and "Sweet Sound of Heaven," a gospel song featuring Lady Gaga that Fallon called "unbelievable" (Jagger joked with Richards that he's never been to a church).

Richards said "playing live is the other holy grail, but to record is when the guys can get together and pass around ideas without any interference … It's a great place for a band to work it all out."

Jagger said the band's mindset was to "play for yourselves" first and not get too worried about what fans will think.

Rolling Stones fans in London react to new album

Though the band may not have others' expectations in mind during the creation process, their fans have been eagerly waiting for this moment. The U.K. band hinted at their next project on Instagram Aug. 30 with the caption "HELLO WORLD" and photos of the band's iconic mouth logo projected across buildings around the world. The caption also included a link to their revamped website, which promises a new "album, music, era" in a cryptic launch akin to a Taylor Swift drop.

Steven Hancock of Suffolk, England, waited with a crowd of fellow fans, joining attendees in donning the band's classic tongue and lips logo. He traveled by train to London two hours Wednesday morning to wait in the heat for a glimpse of the rockstars. "I hope it's not too overly polished," Hancock said of the new album. "I hope it's quite raw. I'm really looking forward to it."

Steven Hancock of Suffolk, England, traveled two hours Wednesday morning to catch a glimpse of Mick Jagger and his band mates.

Hancock's been a fan for 54 years ever since bought his first Stones record "Honkey Tonk Women" at 10 years old. And he's met everyone in the band except Jagger, whom he said he would encounter this time around.

Another lifelong fan, Ryan Szanyi, 37, is a Chicagoan-turned-Hackney resident who was out grabbing groceries on his day off when he realized history was being made down the street.

He stopped at his house around the corner and quickly swapped his purchases for his Stones record collection before grabbing a spot in front of the Empire with fellow fans.

"I was just taking my groceries home and thought 'why not grab some vinyl?'" he said, adding he's open-minded about the sound of the new music.

Ryan Szanyi of Hackney, London, dropped his groceries at home and grabbed his vinyl when he realized The Rolling Stones were making history down the street.

"That's the best interpretation of any artist — when they're expressing themselves," said Szanyi, whose father was a "huge" fan and inspired his forever passion for the Stones' music.

The three-time Grammy winning Rolling Stones are among the most iconic and best-selling rock bands of all time. Formed in 1962 in London, they've notched 23 Top 10 songs on the Billboard 100 chart with hits like "Angie," "Ruby Tuesday," and "Get Off My Cloud."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rolling Stones launch 'Hackney Diamonds': Inside London album event