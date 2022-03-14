Rolling Stones Celebrate 60th Anniversary With European Summer Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced dates for their 60th anniversary tour, their second jaunt since the death of founding drummer Charlie Watts last August. The European summer tour will take in fourteen shows in ten countries across the contintent and will present the premiere of “a brand new ‘Sixty’ production,” starting in Madrid on June 1.

The announcement notes that the group will be playing its first concert in Liverpool in more than 50 years, followed by two shows in London’s Hyde Park. The tour follows the group’s successful U.S. stadium tour last fall, which was rescheduled from 2020 and according to the announcement sold more than 500,000 tickets.

While the announcement makes no reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the tour keep mostly to western European countries, with Vienna being the city closest to the conflict (and several hundred miles away). The Stones have toured extensively in eastern Europe over the years and in fact were the first Western rock band to perform behind what was then the “Iron Curtain,” in Warsaw in 1967.

The announcement states: The Stones, once again joined by Steve Jordan on drums, will be treating fans to a set list like no other, packed full of classics such as ‘Gimme Shelter’, ‘Paint It Black’, ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, ‘Tumbling Dice’, ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, ‘Start Me Up’ and many more. However, it wouldn’t be a Rolling Stones gig without some surprises each night and a selection of unexpected tracks from their formidable arsenal of songs will also be popping up in the set list. As always with the Stones, there will be a spectacular new RS ‘SIXTY’ production, including a massive stage, cutting edge lighting and state of the art video design, all to be unveiled for this long-awaited European tour.

See the full European tour dates, produced by Concerts West, below.

JUNE

WED 1 MADRID Wanda Metropolitano Stadium SPAIN

SUN 5 MUNICH Olympic Stadium GERMANY

THU 9 LIVERPOOL Anfield Stadium UK

MON 13 AMSTERDAM Johan Cruijff Arena NETHERLANDS

FRI 17 BERN Wankdorf Stadium SWITZERLAND

TUE 21 MILAN San Siro Stadium ITALY

SAT 25 LONDON American Express presents BST Hyde Park UK

JULY

SUN 3 LONDON American Express presents BST Hyde Park UK

MON 11 BRUSSELS King Baudouin Stadium BELGIUM

FRI 15 VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadium AUSTRIA

TUE 19 LYON Groupama Stadium FRANCE

SAT 23 PARIS Hippodrome ParisLongchamp FRANCE

WED 27 GELSENKIRCHENVeltins-Arena GERMANY

SUN 31 STOCKHOLM Friends Arena SWEDEN

