Rolling Stones album release date: When is Hackney Diamonds out?

It is the band’s first studio album in nearly two decades – and legends the Rolling Stones have promised some “explosive new sounds".

Fans are eagerly awaiting the new songs, which will be the first new music released in 18 years.

Hackney Diamonds was announced during a press conference in September, at the Hackney Empire. The album features guitarist Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards.

In the release, the group also teased their new lead single, Angry, alongside the music video for the song, which features actress Sydney Sweeney driving around Hollywood in a vintage Ford Mustang.

But with just days left before the official release, here is what you need to know.

When is the album out and how can I download it?

The album will be released this Friday (October 20), via Polydor Records, and will also be available to stream on all major platforms.

But fans need not fear because it has been hinted they will not have to wait another 18 years for more Stones music to be released.

Speaking in an interview with NME,Ronnie Woods said: “We’ve got (things) up our sleeve for, you know, more music to come because we cut about 23 songs and we only picked the first 12.

“I don’t think it will be that long (for new music again).”

Fans can preorder the new album online on sites such as Amazon, HMV Online, or the Rolling Stones official site for £11.99. It will also be made available on the likes of Spotify.

What do we know about the album?

Hackney Diamonds will feature 12 songs and all of them have been co-written by Jagger and Richards.

The band has also drafted in some big names. Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder both feature on a gospel song entitled Sweet Sounds of Heaven, while Paul McCartney plays bass for rock hit Bite My Head Off.

And there is even a throwback on the album – original bassist Bill Wyman, who left the band in 1993, will appear on the fast-paced track entitled Live By The Sword, while Elton John plays the piano during ballad Get Close.