Rolling Stone updates 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list with big changes, new No. 1

Rolling Stone updated its list of the 500 greatest songs of all-time – its first update in 17 years.

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, took home the top spot for her version of "Respect," which was originally recorded by Otis Redding. Snagging second place was Public Enemy's "Fight the Power."

The magazine noted that its list was created from over 250 artists, writers and industry figures who participated in a poll of over 4,000 songs.

Rolling Stone's original list came in 2004, but a measurable amount of change was evidenced in the revised list, with nearly half the songs new to the ranking. There's far more hip hop, country music, Latin pop, reggae and R&B in the latest list. Outkast's "Hey Ya!," for instance, checked in at No. 10, while Kanye West's "Stronger" took the final spot at No. 500.

The Beatles, Stevie Wonder and Fleetwood Mac rose in rankings from the 2004 list, showcasing their songs' ability to stand the test of time. Current stars Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd and Lady Gaga were among those to surge into the top 100.

"Like a Rolling Stone" by Bob Dylan was the top song in 2004 and The Rolling Stones’ "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" was No. 2.

"Music changes so fast, the pace of change within the music space is incredible," Rolling Stone music editor Christian Hoard told NBC News. "We focused on having a very diverse votership, so the list ended up much more inclusive, fresher. It's reflective of what Rolling Stone is these days, it's not (just) classic rock. It's a broad spectrum of music."

In the updated list, the 1970s had the most songs. "Those songs resonate with younger audiences," Hoard said.

The top 20 are listed below, with the full list of 500 available on Rolling Stone's website.

20. Robyn: "Dancing on My Own"

19. John Lennon: "Imagine"

18. Prince and the Revolution: "Purple Rain"

17. Queen: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

16. Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z: "Crazy in Love"

15. The Beatles: "I Want to Hold Your Hand"

14. The Kinks: "Waterloo Sunset"

13. The Rolling Stones: "Gimme Shelter"

12. Stevie Wonder: "Superstition"

11. The Beach Boys: "God Only Knows"

10. Outkast: "Hey Ya!"

9. Fleetwood Mac: "Dreams"

8. Missy Elliott: "Get Ur Freak On"

7. The Beatles: "Strawberry Fields Forever"

6. Marvin Gaye: "What’s Going On"

5. Nirvana: "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

4. Bob Dylan: "Like a Rolling Stone"

3. Sam Cooke: "A Change Is Gonna Come"

2. Public Enemy: "Fight the Power"

1. Aretha Franklin: "Respect"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rolling Stone updates 500 Greatest Songs list with new No. 1