Rolling Stock Market Is Expected to Reach USD 73.8 Billion by 2028 - Global Size Estimation, Upcoming Trends, Growth Prospects, Key Companies, Distribution Channel, Regional Growth: Adroit Market Research

Soaring government initiatives towards improving railway services is one of the primary growth factors supporting rolling stock market expansion to enable safe and highly efficient transport infrastructure.

Dallas, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid urbanization along with increasing global population is parallelly driving the demand for passenger transportation catalyzing the growth of the rolling stock market. Surging investments in order to reinstate, modernize and strengthen the rail infrastructure coupled with the consistently escalating expansion of rail network are among the primary factors facilitating the progressive trajectory of the rolling stock market. Rising technology driven infrastructure initiatives such as designing and establishing smart cities at a prototypic as well as small-scale realistic levels along with rising developments of metro projects and an accelerated expansion of electrified network rail route is offering OEMs lucrative opportunities to enormously scale up revenue stream all the while fanning out geographical business presence.

COVID-19 pandemic massively fractured the value chain of the global rolling stock market as leading manufacturers worldwide declared a temporary delay in production owing to the dramatic drop in the rate of demand experienced, supply chain bottlenecks strengthened with the pandemic and ultimately attaining employee safety. With a drastic decline in the demand for passenger rail vehicles during the emergence of the pandemic proportionally impacted the status of the rolling stock industry. With constricted financial capabilities R&D investments dropped instantly restricting the necessary development initiatives introducing innovative rail systems.

Increasing adoption of railway-based transport facility and the shifting preferences of individual to opt for time-effective travel alternatives is likely to boost the global rolling stock market growth in the coming years. Increasing disposable levels have drastically enhanced the sales of personal mobility adversely leading to the concerns of traffic congestion in the urban areas and typically the larger cities across the globe. Lack of an efficient road network infrastructure, road traffic concerns have significantly amplified in the last few years leading to long travel hours necessitating the shift from personal mobility to public rail-way based transport as it effectively reduces the travel time.

The major players of the global rolling stock market are ABB, American Industrial Transport, Inc., Bombardier, CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, Caterpillar, CRRC Corporation Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Moreover, the additional prospective market players in the rolling stock market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, National Steel Car Limited, Niigata Transys Co.,Ltd. (a subsidiary of IHI Corporation), PATENTES TALGO S.L.U., Siemens, Stadler Rail AG, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation.

Urban civil engineers, infrastructure development planners and governments worldwide are increasingly encouraging people to adopt time effective and cost-effective transportation choices focusing on the integration of rapid transit networks along with tramways in the existing infrastructure of cities supporting the overall growth and development of the rolling stock market. Moreover, with increasing pollution, commuters are now preferring sustainable and eco-friendly transportation which offers cost effectiveness and reliability nudging developed economies worldwide to introduce technologically equipped rail road infrastructure thus underpinning the reliance on rolling stock market in the coming years.

However, development of rolling stock industry and associated infrastructure is a highly capital-intensive processes requiring a notable influx of financial aid from local organizations and governments which may hamper the growth of the rolling stock market. While the government bodies try to keep up with the required among of financial support to address the burgeoning demand for public transport as a result of the escalating traffic congestion situations, expensive nature of new rail vehicles are expected to demotivate the striding efforts to improve the rolling stock industry status. Nonetheless, skyrocketing industrial activities as well as mining activities are accelerating the demand for efficient and reliable rolling stock products.

