Rolling Rookies: Chaparro hits 3 doubles in debut while Wood produces another 4-hit game for Nats

BALTIMORE (AP) — James Wood's first chance to play at Camden Yards was overshadowed by another dandy debut, although not by much.

Andrés Chaparro doubled three times in his first big league game to lead the Washington Nationals to a 9-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. Chaparro became the fourth player in major league history with at least three doubles in his debut — the first since Nick Evans of the New York Mets hit three at Colorado on May 24, 2008.

As for Wood, all he did was produce his second four-hit game in a span of 18 days.

“Who?” manager Dave Martinez joked when asked about Wood's big night.

Indeed, Chaparro stole the show to some extent from the 6-foot-7 Wood, who was on base for all three of Chaparro's doubles. The Nationals acquired the infielder from Arizona for right-hander Dylan Floro last month. Chaparro finally reached the majors at age 25 and had his parents, two brothers, a sister-in-law and his wife at the game.

“Last year if it would have happened, especially around this time, they were in Venezuela. I wouldn't have been able to have them here,” Chaparro said through a translator. “God works magic in different ways, and they were able to be here.”

Chaparro doubled Wood over to third in the fourth inning, and they both scored on sacrifice flies to give the Nationals a 4-2 lead. In the sixth, he doubled Chaparro to third again, and again both ended up scoring.

In the eighth, Wood doubled for his fourth hit and Chaparro doubled him home for an 8-2 lead.

The game included two rookies who have spent time near the top of prospect lists — Wood and Baltimore second baseman Jackson Holliday. Wood singled home the game’s first run in the first, and with men on first and third, Wood took off for second. He was caught by a pickoff throw from Trevor Rogers, but Wood stayed in a rundown long enough for Juan Yepez to score from third before the third out.

Wood is a Rockville, Maryland, native and went to Camden Yards growing up.

“Nice try. He's a National,” Martinez joked when that was mentioned after the game. “He told me he loves coming here.”

Wood made his debut July 1 and had four hits July 27 against St. Louis. Now he's repeated the feat.

“I was just seeing the ball well and was trying to get good pitches to hit,” Wood said. “I was trying to sit on the fastball. I was able to see a couple sliders early, so I sort of knew how they were going to break.”

