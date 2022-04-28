Rolling Marlins hand reeling Nats 8th straight loss, 3-2

  • Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    1/5

    Marlins Nationals Baseball

    Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco throws the ball hit by Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler for the fielder's choice out at second base during the third inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    2/5

    Marlins Nationals Baseball

    Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco throws the ball hit by Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler for the fielder's choice out at second base during the third inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Marlins' Jon Berti reacts after striking out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    3/5

    Marlins Nationals Baseball

    Miami Marlins' Jon Berti reacts after striking out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly speaks with reporters in the dugout before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    4/5

    Marlins Nationals Baseball

    Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly speaks with reporters in the dugout before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington Nationals' Josh Bell hits an RBI-double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    5/5

    Marlins Nationals Baseball

    Washington Nationals' Josh Bell hits an RBI-double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco throws the ball hit by Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler for the fielder's choice out at second base during the third inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Miami Marlins' Jon Berti reacts after striking out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly speaks with reporters in the dugout before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals' Josh Bell hits an RBI-double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HOWARD FENDRICH
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Marlins
    Miami Marlins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Corbin
    Patrick Corbin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Rogers provided his longest outing of the season by allowing one run in six innings, and the Miami Marlins stretched their winning streak to five games with a 3-2 sweep-completing victory over the reeling Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Rogers (1-3) came in with a 6.94 ERA but lowered that to 5.09 after giving up just two hits against a Nationals lineup that has produced merely 16 runs during an eight-game losing skid.

Cole Sulser worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to get his first save of 2022 in his first chance.

Patrick Corbin (0-4) lost again for Washington, despite his best outing of the season, with three runs — two earned — and four hits in six-plus innings.

The Marlins improved to 10-8 and are surprisingly in second place in the NL East after a 1-4 start. The Nationals, fifth in the division in each of the two seasons since winning the 2019 World Series, are there again and fell to 6-15.

Neither club was exactly perfect Thursday, by any means. Plenty of misplays, wayward pitches, etc.

The Nationals went ahead 1-0 in the first on Josh Bell's RBI double to right after a wild pitch and a passed ball helped get César Hernández to third following a leadoff single.

Miami made it 1-all with an unearned run in the third, when the Nationals made two miscues: a throwing error on shortstop Lucius Fox — a rookie who is also 0 for 20 and drew attention by vomiting on the field during Sunday's game — and a fielding error on center fielder Victor Robles. Jon Berti drove home the tying run with a double.

Corbin pitched into the seventh for the first time this season but that did not go well once he got there. Brian Anderson led off with a double after Robles twisted and turned and couldn't find the ball, losing his hat and sunglasses in the process.

A scary moment came next: Corbin hit Miguel Rojas on the flap of his helmet. Rojas tried to spin out of the way and ended up face-down in the dirt near the plate. Corbin immediately dropped to his knees in front of the mound and bowed his head on the infield grass.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly and a trainer came out to check on Rojas, who rubbed the right side of his jaw while kneeling. Rojas remained in the game and eventually went to first base; as soon as he did, Nationals manager Dave Martinez walked from his dugout to the mound and removed Corbin.

Righty reliever Victor Arano entered, and Mattingly went to a left-handed pinch hitter, Jesús Sánchez, who promptly singled in the go-ahead run. After a groundout produced the first out of the inning, Arano’s wild pitch allowed another run in to give Miami a 3-1 lead.

Washington pulled within one run on consecutive doubles by Robles and Hernández, but Bell struck out to end the threat.

PREGAME MOVE

The Marlins optioned LHP Daniel Castano to Triple-A Jacksonville and recalled RHP Zach Pop from that minor league team. Pop was 1-0 with a 4.12 ERA in 50 relief appearances for Miami last season as a rookie.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Return to Miami for a six-game homestand that begins Friday against Seattle. RHP Elieser Hernandez (1-1, 5.87 ERA) starts the opener.

Nationals: Head out on a three-city, nine-game road trip, starting at San Francisco. RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-1 8.31), who played for the Giants last season, will be on the mound night for Washington. The Giants swept a four-game series at Nationals Park last week.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Commentator fired for making racist comment during B.C. junior hockey game

    WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing. A commentator has been fired after making a racist comment while calling a game between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Langley Rivermen in the B.C. Hockey League (BCHL). Bruce MacDonald, who was the colour commentator for Port Alberni radio station 93.3 The Peak's broadcast of the game, made a disparaging comment against 17-year-old Rivermen forward Owen Kim, who is of Asian descent. The 5'7" player from North Vancouver

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • Why Guy Lafleur means so much to Montreal

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the impact of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur after his passing.