Rolling Loud Miami 2022: DaBaby invited back to perform after homophobic outburst last year

DaBaby was widely condemned for his remarks at Rolling Loud Miami last year (Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and Future have been announced to headline Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

The event is returning to Miami Gardens, Florida, this year between 22-24 July, following last year’s festival which was headlined by Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Post Malone.

The lineup marks the latest live performance from Kendrick Lamar, amid speculation that he is preparing to release his first studio album since 2017’s DAMN. He recently headlined the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr Dre, and Mary J Blige.

Last year’s Rolling Loud Miami became the subject of controversy after rapper DaBaby, who performed on the festival’s final day, made a series of homophobic comments during his set.

The 30-year-old is also being sued by the brother of his ex-partner, Dani-Leigh, after they were filmed brawling in a bowling alley in Los Angeles last month.

Despite this, he has been invited back to perform at the festival, and is billed on the Saturday, which is being headlined by Future.

Also on the 2022 lineup are ââLil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Saweetie, Gucci Mane, Playboi Carti, Gunna, Lil Durk, City Girls, and Three 6 Mafia.

Tickets for Rolling Loud go on sale on 7 March at 12.00pm ET (5.00pm EST).