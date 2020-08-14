Roller Skating Is Everywhere Right Now, But Don't Call It A Comeback

Once considered an old-fashioned activity, roller skating is having a moment. There’s something inherently cool about roller skating: the knee high socks, the dangerously short shorts, the retro vibe that harkens back to diners and disco.

So it makes sense that during the coronavirus pandemic, after spending months at home stewing in our own existential dread, Americans have turned to roller skating as a means of escape.

‘It’s The Closest Thing To Flying’

Michelle Steilen, better known as Estro Jen in the roller derby world, is the founder and CEO of Southern California-based Moxi Skates, a young, style-forward brand manufactured by longtime skate maker Riedell. She believes roller skating as a pandemic pastime is a no-brainer.

“It’s the closest feeling to flying,” she said. “It’s really great to just tune out the world and it’s good for your mental and physical health.”

According to Steilen, sales at Moxi have grown astronomically since the pandemic began. The usual rate of growth for the entire Riedell brand house is 20% per year, while Moxi has grown at a rate of 50% every year since it was founded in 2010. “But since March, we’ve grown 1,000%,” Steilen said.

That success hasn’t been without some major growing pains.

“[Customers are] just not used to American-made manufacturing,” she said. Because all Reidell products are handmade in the U.S., it takes a long time to put together a quality pair of skates. And due to the high volume of orders for Moxi, they’re experiencing production issues.

“We’ve got backorders in the tens of thousands,” Steilen said. In fact, the company had to open up a second factory in Arkansas to try and keep up with demand. However, with inventory completely depleted, customers have been forced to wait months to receive their skates. And they’re not happy about it.

That’s put a lot of pressure on Steilen and the Moxi team to educate new customers about the production process and ask for patience during this unusual time. “Ninety percent of everyone is new ... we’re completely overrun by new beginners and a novice market,” she said. “It’s just really a chaotic feeling.”

Even so, Steilen thinks the recent growth of roller skating is a positive trend. “We’ve always aimed to be the shoes of the future ... I’ve always known that this was possible.” She added that unlike other male-dominated skating sports such as aggressive inline skating and skateboarding, roller skating has managed to serve a whole female market that’s never been catered to before. And she believes this is only the beginning.

A Haven In Hard Times

Terrance Brown, a 31-year-old personal trainer living in Santa Barbara, California, is one of those new skaters. Brown, who trains professional athletes, lost 80% of his business when the pandemic hit. “That was a dark moment for me,” he said. “But then I encountered roller skating.”

As a muscular, no-nonsense trainer, Brown never entertained the idea of getting into a sport like skating before. His mother, who used to skate in her younger days, eventually encouraged him to give it a shot.

All it took was two lessons at Skating Plus in Ventura and he was hooked. He loved it so much, in fact, that he started stopping other roller skaters on the street to join him. The small group of skating friends grew into a club, which Brown originally called SB Roll Bounce, a reference to the 2005 film starring Nick Cannon and Bow Wow about a group of young Black roller skaters in the ’70s.

“It’s predominantly white people here in Santa Barbara,” he explained. “So they didn’t know what the heck [“Roll Bounce”] was.” In fact, Brown is the only Black person in his club. He got tired of explaining the meaning behind the club’s name, so he changed it to SB Rollers.

Cohen Thompson, 33, has been skating practically his whole life. He’s an active member of the skate community in Philadelphia, where he says roller skating has always been a popular underground sport. But when the pandemic hit, many of the skating rinks were shut down. “The kids and adults and I had nowhere to go,” he said. “That was our place of freedom. That was our place of stress relief. If you take those things away ... crime is going to happen.”

That’s one of the reasons his nonprofit Skate University, which operates in west Philadelphia, has been such a blessing. Through the program, Thompson teaches kids and families how to skate, which he sees as a healthy outlet for the participants. “It’s a character builder,” Thompson said. “They develop more self confidence and self-esteem.”