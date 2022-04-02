'A rollercoaster': People of color made economic gains last decade, but pandemic threatens progress

Bill Keveney and Doug Caruso, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Economic prospects gradually improved for Americans across racial and ethnic demographics in the second half of the 2010s, but significant financial gaps between groups persist, according to new data from the Census Bureau. And the COVID-19 pandemic likely stalled many of those gains for all Americans, experts said.

The bureau's American Community Survey estimates for 2016 through 2020 show median household income climbed to $64,994, up 10% from 2011 to 2015. People of color saw the biggest percentage gains, according to a USA TODAY analysis of the data.

Household income grew for Latinos by 17.2% in that period, for Asian Americans by 13.1%, for Native Americans and Alaska Natives by 12.2% and for Black Americans by 12%. White people, who have long held most of the nation's wealth, saw income grow by 8.9%, but still retained a substantial advantage in household income compared with other groups, except for Asian Americans.

The number of people without health insurance, something that can help physical and financial well-being, dropped by almost a third, while the percentage of people below the poverty level dropped from 15.5% to 12.8%.

But that nearly decade-long period of economic growth following the previous decade's Great Recession was quickly halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, early data suggests. The Census Bureau noted that its five-year estimates aren't a good measure of rapid change, but it acknowledged a shift in direction from the long-term upward economic trend after the pandemic began to spread across the nation in March 2020.

Count questioned: 2020 Census undercounted Latinos, Native Americans and Black Americans at high rates

"Although the most recent estimates contain data that include the economic shock from the COVID-19 pandemic, they also contain data collected in the final years of the longest expansion in the history of U.S. business cycles. These data only reflect a small part of the impact of the pandemic on social, economic and housing measures," the Census Bureau said in a news release accompanying the data.

Communities of color trailed in economic gains

Long before the pandemic, white Americans were benefiting more from the economic recovery than other demographic groups.

USA TODAY's analysis of economic gains and losses from 2016 to 2020 showed persistent gaps between the non-Hispanic white population and other groups in almost all categories.

Poverty rates remained higher for Americans of color, many of whom were still struggling to recover from the Great Recession. Roughly 24% of Native Americans lived below the poverty level, as did 22% of Black Americans and 18% of Hispanics. Fewer than 11% of Asian Americans and white people lived in poverty.

Despite improvements, continuing racial gaps indicate "what we say all the time, that the Black community – and some have said the brown community – are like the caboose on the train. We're behind the engine. When the engine speeds up, we speed up, but we never catch up with the engine," said Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League.

Economic gains also weren't spread equally between income classes, with lower-income people of color likely to reap the fewest rewards, experts said.

"I think overall the economy became much more unequal in terms of, after you account for the business cycle, the distribution of earnings," said Paul Ong, a University of California, Los Angeles research professor and economist. "So, you have that counterforce working and quite often that increase in inequality takes on a racial dimension."

COVID-19 an ongoing economic threat

It's difficult to gauge from the limited Census Bureau data how much the pandemic has affected people financially, but experts say it changed the economic situation for many, especially those in less secure financial positions.

"The pandemic has exacerbated disparities in education, employment, salaries, wages and health care," said U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-California, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. "Latinas had the highest rate of job loss and reduction in wages or salaries, compared to other groups," partly because so many work in service and tourism industries brutalized by COVID, he added.

According to a data analysis conducted by Ong, the rate of joblessness – those unemployed or temporarily or permanently laid off as a percent of the workforce – for U.S. residents 16 and older surged for all demographic groups from 2019 to 2020 with the steepest jumps experienced by Black and Hispanic workers.

Emergency federal action, including extensions of unemployment benefits, prevented much more serious consequences early in the pandemic, but continued action is needed to prevent further harm, said Enrique Lopezlira, director of the Low-Wage Work program at the University of California, Berkeley, Labor Center.

Harsh reversal: 'The bottom fell out’: For years, Latino college enrollment was on the rise. Then came the pandemic.

"There is research showing that in 2020 the government responses to the pandemic did help people’s income and did help bring them out of poverty," said Lopezlira.

He said without further action the pandemic's effects on poverty will likely be amplified going forward.

Government must close wealth gap, activists say

One bright spot during the pandemic appears to be stability in the number of people who have health insurance, an asset that can help people maintain good health while also protecting them from financial catastrophe.

The pandemic was expected to erode health insurance coverage, which grew rapidly in the years after the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act, but survey data suggest that hasn't happened, said Gideon Lukens, director of research and data analysis for the Health Policy division of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research and policy institute.

"At the start of the pandemic, analysts projected between 3 and 9 million more uninsured people. Instead, you appear to have little change in the uninsured rate. And there's preliminary evidence that the uninsured rate could even be lower now than it was prior to the pandemic," he said, attributing that to a provision of continuous Medicaid coverage during the public health emergency, increased premium subsidies and a big push in outreach and enrollment assistance under the Biden administration.

More government intervention could further lift up Americans, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Ruiz said.

He supports recently passed infrastructure legislation designed to expand broadband service in lower-income communities. And he is calling for under-resourced schools to receive money for counseling and social services, along with aid to ensure clean water and environmentally safe campuses.

"Moving forward, there needs to be a systemic focus on equity, meaning that resources should go where the needs are the greatest," Ruiz said.

Improvements over the course of the 2010s offer hope, but more must be done to lessen inequality, said the Urban League's Morial, adding that a comprehensive housing plan is needed and that the expired child tax credit, which helped families escape poverty, must be reinstated.

"One of the most important takeaways is that the substantial differential remains. But it also shows you that you can have some progress. What would the world look like if you had 25, 30, 40 years of sustained progress?" he said. "That’s what we’ve not seen. We’ve seen a rollercoaster."

Contributing: Deborah Barfield Berry

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID threatens recent economic gains by communities of color

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • President Biden has options for increasing energy supply. He just needs to use them.

    Gas prices are up across the nation as the war in Ukraine rages and energy costs rise. President Biden needs to change his approach on energy.

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Votigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rece

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Sheldon Kennedy addresses NHL general managers on safety, respect

    MANALAPAN, Fla. — Sheldon Kennedy never envisioned a moment like this two decades ago. Kim Davis didn't see it coming as recently as 2018. The pair led a discussion with the NHL's 32 general managers at their annual meeting – but first in-person gathering since March 2020 because of COVID-19 – on Monday as the league continues its attempt to push forward on the issues of safety, inclusion and respect. "What I have learned over the years is that if we continually try to put one foot in front of t

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.