Roller derby skaters in first pier to pier event

About 30 skaters took part raising more than £1,300 for their club and charity [BBC]

Roller derby skaters have completed a seven-mile (12KM) pier to pier challenge to raise money for charity.

The Sunderland Roller Derby skated from South Shields to Roker piers in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

Half of the money raised will also go towards helping the team prepare to take part in national championships.

Co-captain Helen Lee said that even though they were a small team, it was important to fundraise for charity.

The group hope the event, which raised more than £1,300, will become an annual one [BBC]

Ms Lee said: "We have family members affected by motor neurone disease and we thought it would be great to raise money for the local branch of the MNDA which is entirely run by volunteers."

About 30 people took part including skating groups from Teesside and Carlisle and it is hoped it will become an annual event.

The team had originally aimed to raise £250 but had to keep raising their goal.

