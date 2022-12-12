On a roll, Syracuse faces 1-win Monmouth squad

If nothing else, Syracuse has displayed plenty of resiliency this season.

The Orange look to post their fourth straight win Monday when they host Monmouth for a nonconference affair.

Syracuse (6-4) recently lost three straight, including a home defeat to Bryant and a 29-point setback to then-No. 16 Illinois. However, coach Jim Boeheim's team has since recovered to nip Notre Dame by one point on the road before rolling over Oakland and Georgetown by a combined 48 points.

"We played really well," Boeheim said after Saturday's win over the Hoyas in the 98th meeting between the former Big East rivals. "We made a couple bad fouls in the second half that we've got to avoid, but overall we did the things you have to do to win.

"There's still a certain amount of feeling with Georgetown. That'll carry on. It's not obviously what it was, but it's still Georgetown. It's still a big game, especially for me. I don't know about these guys, but for me it is."

Jesse Edwards led the Orange with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks against Georgetown, while Judah Mintz chipped in 16 points and 10 assists and Joseph Girard III contributed 15 points.

Syracuse shot just 3 of 14 from 3-point range, but made up for it by connecting on 20 of 21 foul shots.

Monmouth (1-9) posted its lone win against Manhattan earlier this month before resuming its losing ways, falling 91-54 to Princeton on Saturday. Klemen Vuga (10 points) was the only double-digit scorer for the Hawks, who shot just 33.9 percent from the field and 2 of 13 from long distance.

Myles Foster, the team's leading scorer at 11.4 points per game, was held to a season-low five points on 2-of-7 shooting.

"One team is super-disciplined and we're not and that is what you have to take away from that," Monmouth coach King Rice said after the lopsided loss. "You never make excuses. We were outmatched by a very good Princeton team, but it is more our problem than what Princeton is doing."

--Field Level Media