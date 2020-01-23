Rolex 24: Taylor’s Acura leads Mazdas in FP2

David Malsher-Lopez

Taylor’s #7 Acura ARX-05 lapped the 3.56-mile course in 1min34.904sec which left him 0.215sec clear of Oliver Jarvis’ best effort in the #77 Mazda RT24-P, with Harry Tincknell third in the second Mazda a further 0.3sec in arrears.

Ryan Briscoe’s best effort in the top Cadillac DPi-V.R, the Wayne Taylor Racing entry, left him fourth ahead of the Filipe Albuquerque’s Action Express Racing Caddy, and the similar JDC-Miller MotorSports cars of Matheus Leist and Loic Duval.

Team Penske focused on practicing driver changes and scrubbing in tires, and while Taylor topped the times, the #6 sister car set no representative lap times.

Ben Hanley led LMP2 for DragonSpeed with a time 2.5sec off Taylor’s best but 0.9sec better than the best effort of David Heinemeier Hansson, second quickest in the Tower Motorsport by Starworks entry.

The two Porsche 911 RSR-19s again topped GT Le Mans thanks to Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy, while the two new Corvette C8.Rs of Antonio Garcia and Tommy Milner were third and fourth.

Alessandro Pier Guidi in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 split the two Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW M8s to take sixth.

Robby Foley is continuing the strong form he showed in 2019 for Turner Motorsports, his BMW M6 GT3 leading GT Daytona ahead of Zacharie Robichon in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, Franck Perera’s #11 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan and the similar Lambo of Bryan Sellers of Paul Miller Racing.

However, both the #11 Grasser car and the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage will be held on pitlane for 5mins during the third practice session as penalty for rejoining the race track after the GTD practice period had ended.

Qualifying begins at 4.15pm local (Eastern) time.

Session results:

1

7

United States
United States

Alexander Rossi

DPi

Acura DPi

1'34.904

 

2

77

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Olivier Pla

DPi

Mazda DPi

1'35.119

0.215

3

55

United States
United States

Ryan Hunter-Reay

DPi

Mazda DPi

1'35.430

0.526

4

10

Netherlands
Netherlands

Kamui Kobayashi

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'35.467

0.563

5

31

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Felipe Nasr

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'35.522

0.618

6

85

Colombia
Colombia

Tristan Vautier

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'35.843

0.939

7

5

France
France

Joao Barbosa

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'36.157

1.253

8

81

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Harrison Newey

LMP2

ORECA LMP2 07

1'37.418

2.514

9

8

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Nicolas Lapierre

LMP2

ORECA LMP2 07

1'38.371

3.467

10

52

United States
United States

Gabriel Aubry

LMP2

ORECA LMP2 07

1'38.578

3.674

11

38

Canada
Canada

Don Yount

LMP2

ORECA LMP2 07

1'38.663

3.759

12

18

United States
United States

Nicolas Minassian

LMP2

ORECA LMP2 07

1'39.308

4.404

13

912

Belgium
Belgium

Mathieu Jaminet

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

1'42.508

7.604

14

911

Australia
Australia

Frédéric Makowiecki

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

1'43.150

8.246

15

3

Spain
Spain

Nick Catsburg

GTLM

Corvette C8.R

1'43.410

8.506

16

4

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Marcel Fassler

GTLM

Corvette C8.R

1'43.477

8.573

17

24

United States
United States

Jesse Krohn

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

1'44.204

9.300

18

62

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Davide Rigon

GTLM

Ferrari 488 GTE

1'44.639

9.735

19

25

United States
United States

Colton Herta

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

1'44.780

9.876

20

96

United States
United States

Dillon Machavern

GTD

BMW M6 GT3

1'45.921

11.017

21

9

Norway
Norway

Patrick Pilet

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

1'46.093

11.189

22

11

United States
United States

Albert Costa

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'46.503

11.599

23

48

United States
United States

Andrea Caldarelli

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'46.725

11.821

24

63

United States
United States

Alessandro Balzan

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

1'46.785

11.881

25

57

Portugal
Portugal

A.J. Allmendinger

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

1'46.819

11.915

26

16

United States
United States

Klaus Bachler

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

1'46.917

12.013

27

12

United States
United States

Townsend Bell

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

1'46.926

12.022

28

86

Germany
Germany

Jules Gounon

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

1'46.986

12.082

29

88

Italy
Italy

Dries Vanthoor

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

1'47.031

12.127

30

98

Portugal
Portugal

Andrew Watson

GTD

Aston Martin Vantage GT3

1'47.087

12.183

31

74

United States
United States

Felipe Fraga

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

1'47.136

12.232

32

44

United States
United States

Marco Mapelli

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'47.410

12.506

33

47

United States
United States

Jonathan Hoggard

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'47.671

12.767

34

19

Denmark
Denmark

Rahel Frey

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'47.774

12.870

35

23

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Alex Riberas

GTD

Aston Martin Vantage GT3

1'47.909

13.005

36

6

United States
United States

Juan Pablo Montoya

DPi

Acura DPi

 

 

37

14

United States
United States

Kyle Busch

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

 

 

38

54

United States
United States

Trenton Estep

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

 

 

