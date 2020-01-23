Rolex 24: Taylor’s Acura leads Mazdas in FP2
Taylor’s #7 Acura ARX-05 lapped the 3.56-mile course in 1min34.904sec which left him 0.215sec clear of Oliver Jarvis’ best effort in the #77 Mazda RT24-P, with Harry Tincknell third in the second Mazda a further 0.3sec in arrears.
Ryan Briscoe’s best effort in the top Cadillac DPi-V.R, the Wayne Taylor Racing entry, left him fourth ahead of the Filipe Albuquerque’s Action Express Racing Caddy, and the similar JDC-Miller MotorSports cars of Matheus Leist and Loic Duval.
Team Penske focused on practicing driver changes and scrubbing in tires, and while Taylor topped the times, the #6 sister car set no representative lap times.
Ben Hanley led LMP2 for DragonSpeed with a time 2.5sec off Taylor’s best but 0.9sec better than the best effort of David Heinemeier Hansson, second quickest in the Tower Motorsport by Starworks entry.
The two Porsche 911 RSR-19s again topped GT Le Mans thanks to Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy, while the two new Corvette C8.Rs of Antonio Garcia and Tommy Milner were third and fourth.
Alessandro Pier Guidi in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 split the two Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW M8s to take sixth.
Robby Foley is continuing the strong form he showed in 2019 for Turner Motorsports, his BMW M6 GT3 leading GT Daytona ahead of Zacharie Robichon in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, Franck Perera’s #11 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan and the similar Lambo of Bryan Sellers of Paul Miller Racing.
However, both the #11 Grasser car and the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage will be held on pitlane for 5mins during the third practice session as penalty for rejoining the race track after the GTD practice period had ended.
Qualifying begins at 4.15pm local (Eastern) time.
Session results:
1
7
DPi
Acura DPi
1'34.904
2
77
DPi
Mazda DPi
1'35.119
0.215
3
55
DPi
Mazda DPi
1'35.430
0.526
4
10
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'35.467
0.563
5
31
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'35.522
0.618
6
85
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'35.843
0.939
7
5
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'36.157
1.253
8
81
LMP2
ORECA LMP2 07
1'37.418
2.514
9
8
LMP2
ORECA LMP2 07
1'38.371
3.467
10
52
LMP2
ORECA LMP2 07
1'38.578
3.674
11
38
LMP2
ORECA LMP2 07
1'38.663
3.759
12
18
LMP2
ORECA LMP2 07
1'39.308
4.404
13
912
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
1'42.508
7.604
14
911
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
1'43.150
8.246
15
3
GTLM
Corvette C8.R
1'43.410
8.506
16
4
GTLM
Corvette C8.R
1'43.477
8.573
17
24
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
1'44.204
9.300
18
62
GTLM
Ferrari 488 GTE
1'44.639
9.735
19
25
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
1'44.780
9.876
20
96
GTD
BMW M6 GT3
1'45.921
11.017
21
9
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
1'46.093
11.189
22
11
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'46.503
11.599
23
48
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'46.725
11.821
24
63
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
1'46.785
11.881
25
57
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
1'46.819
11.915
26
16
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
1'46.917
12.013
27
12
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
1'46.926
12.022
28
86
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
1'46.986
12.082
29
88
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
1'47.031
12.127
30
98
GTD
Aston Martin Vantage GT3
1'47.087
12.183
31
74
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
1'47.136
12.232
32
44
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'47.410
12.506
33
47
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'47.671
12.767
34
19
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'47.774
12.870
35
23
GTD
Aston Martin Vantage GT3
1'47.909
13.005
36
6
DPi
Acura DPi
37
14
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
38
54
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R