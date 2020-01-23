Rolex 24: Montoya’s Acura tops wet opening practice
The Colombian turned a best time of 1min49.917sec, which survived a last-gasp challenge from Olivier Pla’s #77 Mazda RT24-P which fell 0.039sec short with its final lap.
The JDC-Miller MotorSports entries of Tristan Vautier and Sebastien Bourdais were third and fourth, and fastest of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, ahead of Ricky Taylor in the second Acura.
Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac was sixth thanks to Ryan Briscoe, while 2012 IndyCar champion Ryan Hunter-Reay was the fastest driver in the #55 Mazda.
Nicolas Lapierre’s Tower Motorsport by Starworks Oreca led LMP2 ahead of the DragonSpeed entry piloted by Ben Hanley.
GT Le Mans saw the revised Porsche 911 RSR-19s come to the fore, courtesy of Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy, while 0.9sec back Antonio Garcia was third in the mid-engined #3 Corvette C8.R which makes its race debut this weekend.
However the sister Corvette caused one of two red flags when it ground to a halt on track while in Marcel Fassler’s hands, thus Tommy Milner didn’t get a chance to set a representative time as the track dried.
Mirko Bortolotti’s WRT Speedstar Audi Sport R8 topped GT Daytona ahead of Patrick Pilet’s Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, Albert Costa in the Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo and Supercars ace Shane van Gisbergen in the #12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F.
Sven Muller set fifth fastest time for Black Swan Racing, but one of his co-drivers, Trenton Estep suffered a major shunt, the torn-up 911 bringing out the session’s second red flag with around 20mins to go.
The team faces an uphill task to get the car back in respectable shape in time for FP2 which begins at 12.45pm local (Eastern) time, while qualifying is set for 4.15 and FP3 for 7.15.
Session results:
1
6
DPi
Acura DPi
1'49.917
2
77
DPi
Mazda DPi
1'49.956
0.039
3
85
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'50.316
0.399
4
5
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'51.054
1.137
5
7
DPi
Acura DPi
1'51.226
1.309
6
10
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'51.504
1.587
7
55
DPi
Mazda DPi
1'51.778
1.861
8
8
LMP2
ORECA LMP2 07
1'52.193
2.276
9
81
LMP2
ORECA LMP2 07
1'53.555
3.638
10
52
LMP2
ORECA LMP2 07
1'55.852
5.935
11
912
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
1'57.031
7.114
12
911
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
1'57.351
7.434
13
38
LMP2
ORECA LMP2 07
1'57.956
8.039
14
3
GTLM
Corvette C8.R
1'57.991
8.074
15
88
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
1'58.763
8.846
16
9
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
1'58.774
8.857
17
11
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'58.843
8.926
18
12
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
1'59.181
9.264
19
54
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
1'59.268
9.351
20
4
GTLM
Corvette C8.R
1'59.666
9.749
21
25
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
1'59.715
9.798
22
19
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'59.821
9.904
23
44
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'59.872
9.955
24
16
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
1'59.985
10.068
25
74
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
2'00.052
10.135
26
24
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
2'00.081
10.164
27
98
GTD
Aston Martin Vantage GT3
2'00.124
10.207
28
14
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
2'01.151
11.234
29
62
GTLM
Ferrari 488 GTE
2'01.575
11.658
30
18
LMP2
ORECA LMP2 07
2'01.611
11.694
31
96
GTD
BMW M6 GT3
2'02.641
12.724
32
86
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
2'03.119
13.202
33
47
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
2'09.944
20.027
34
23
GTD
Aston Martin Vantage GT3
35
31
DPi
Cadillac DPi
36
48
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
37
57
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
38
63
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3