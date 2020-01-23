Rolex 24: Montoya’s Acura tops wet opening practice

David Malsher-Lopez

The Colombian turned a best time of 1min49.917sec, which survived a last-gasp challenge from Olivier Pla’s #77 Mazda RT24-P which fell 0.039sec short with its final lap.

The JDC-Miller MotorSports entries of Tristan Vautier and Sebastien Bourdais were third and fourth, and fastest of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, ahead of Ricky Taylor in the second Acura.

Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac was sixth thanks to Ryan Briscoe, while 2012 IndyCar champion Ryan Hunter-Reay was the fastest driver in the #55 Mazda.

Nicolas Lapierre’s Tower Motorsport by Starworks Oreca led LMP2 ahead of the DragonSpeed entry piloted by Ben Hanley.

GT Le Mans saw the revised Porsche 911 RSR-19s come to the fore, courtesy of Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy, while 0.9sec back Antonio Garcia was third in the mid-engined #3 Corvette C8.R which makes its race debut this weekend.

However the sister Corvette caused one of two red flags when it ground to a halt on track while in Marcel Fassler’s hands, thus Tommy Milner didn’t get a chance to set a representative time as the track dried.

Mirko Bortolotti’s WRT Speedstar Audi Sport R8 topped GT Daytona ahead of Patrick Pilet’s Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, Albert Costa in the Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo and Supercars ace Shane van Gisbergen in the #12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F.

Sven Muller set fifth fastest time for Black Swan Racing, but one of his co-drivers, Trenton Estep suffered a major shunt, the torn-up 911 bringing out the session’s second red flag with around 20mins to go.

The team faces an uphill task to get the car back in respectable shape in time for FP2 which begins at 12.45pm local (Eastern) time, while qualifying is set for 4.15 and FP3 for 7.15.

 

Session results:

1

6

United States
United States

Juan Pablo Montoya

DPi

Acura DPi

1'49.917

 

2

77

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Olivier Pla

DPi

Mazda DPi

1'49.956

0.039

3

85

Colombia
Colombia

Tristan Vautier

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'50.316

0.399

4

5

France
France

Joao Barbosa

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'51.054

1.137

5

7

United States
United States

Alexander Rossi

DPi

Acura DPi

1'51.226

1.309

6

10

Netherlands
Netherlands

Kamui Kobayashi

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'51.504

1.587

7

55

United States
United States

Ryan Hunter-Reay

DPi

Mazda DPi

1'51.778

1.861

8

8

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Nicolas Lapierre

LMP2

ORECA LMP2 07

1'52.193

2.276

9

81

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Harrison Newey

LMP2

ORECA LMP2 07

1'53.555

3.638

10

52

United States
United States

Gabriel Aubry

LMP2

ORECA LMP2 07

1'55.852

5.935

11

912

Belgium
Belgium

Mathieu Jaminet

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

1'57.031

7.114

12

911

Australia
Australia

Frédéric Makowiecki

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

1'57.351

7.434

13

38

Canada
Canada

Don Yount

LMP2

ORECA LMP2 07

1'57.956

8.039

14

3

Spain
Spain

Nick Catsburg

GTLM

Corvette C8.R

1'57.991

8.074

15

88

Italy
Italy

Dries Vanthoor

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

1'58.763

8.846

16

9

Norway
Norway

Patrick Pilet

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

1'58.774

8.857

17

11

United States
United States

Albert Costa

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'58.843

8.926

18

12

United States
United States

Townsend Bell

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

1'59.181

9.264

19

54

United States
United States

Trenton Estep

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

1'59.268

9.351

20

4

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Marcel Fassler

GTLM

Corvette C8.R

1'59.666

9.749

21

25

United States
United States

Colton Herta

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

1'59.715

9.798

22

19

Denmark
Denmark

Rahel Frey

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'59.821

9.904

23

44

United States
United States

Marco Mapelli

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'59.872

9.955

24

16

United States
United States

Klaus Bachler

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

1'59.985

10.068

25

74

United States
United States

Felipe Fraga

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

2'00.052

10.135

26

24

United States
United States

Jesse Krohn

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

2'00.081

10.164

27

98

Portugal
Portugal

Andrew Watson

GTD

Aston Martin Vantage GT3

2'00.124

10.207

28

14

United States
United States

Kyle Busch

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

2'01.151

11.234

29

62

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Davide Rigon

GTLM

Ferrari 488 GTE

2'01.575

11.658

30

18

United States
United States

Nicolas Minassian

LMP2

ORECA LMP2 07

2'01.611

11.694

31

96

United States
United States

Dillon Machavern

GTD

BMW M6 GT3

2'02.641

12.724

32

86

Germany
Germany

Jules Gounon

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

2'03.119

13.202

33

47

United States
United States

Jonathan Hoggard

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

2'09.944

20.027

34

23

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Alex Riberas

GTD

Aston Martin Vantage GT3

 

 

35

31

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Felipe Nasr

DPi

Cadillac DPi

 

 

36

48

United States
United States

Andrea Caldarelli

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

 

 

37

57

Portugal
Portugal

A.J. Allmendinger

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

 

 

38

63

United States
United States

Alessandro Balzan

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

 

 

View full results

