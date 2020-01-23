Rolex 24: Jarvis takes pole for Mazda, Taylor shunts Acura

David Malsher-Lopez

After setting a 1min33.711sec lap around the 3.56-mile course, Jarvis had already pitted his #77 Mazda RT24-P, comfortable in the knowledge that he’d beaten Juan Pablo Montoya’s #6 Acura by 0.443sec and Mazda teammate Jonathan Bomarito by 0.458sec.

Then all eyes turned to the Bus Stop chicane, where Taylor’s Acura, at that point lying seventh in the times, had suffered heavy nose damage.

The #7 Penske entry had bounced off the new curb at the first part of the chicane, landed with its wheels pointing the wrong way and had too much momentum for former IMSA champion Taylor to gather up the car before it plowed over the grass and into the tire wall. Taylor alighted without aid, and surveyed the heavy front-end damage before being taken to the medical center for a check-up.

The abbreviated session saw Felipe Nasr end up as fastest Cadillac driver in the Action Express Racing entry in fourth, ahead of Wayne Taylor Racing’s new full-time recruit Ryan Briscoe.

The JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillacs of Tristan Vautier and Joao Barbosa were sixth and eighth, 0.743 and 1.336sec off the ultimate pace.

In LMP2, the remarkable Ben Keating delivered pole for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports, beating Henrik Hedman’s DragonSpeed entry by 0.282sec.

<span class="copyright">Richard Dole / Motorsport Images</span>
A gripping battle between the two Porsche 911 RSRs was resolved in favor of the #911 car, Nick Tandy beating Laurens Vanthoor by just 0.049sec as the pair beat the qualifying lap record.

Tandy’s 1min42.207sec was also 0.338sec faster than the quicker of the two Corvette C8.Rs, which will start third and fourth in class on their debut after being qualified by Antonio Garcia and Tommy Milner.

The BMW M8 GTEs of Phillipp Eng and John Edwards were respectively 0.734 and 0.882sec off the ultimate pace, while Alessandro Pier Guidi’s Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE was a surprising 1.46sec adrift.

GT Daytona

<span class="copyright">Art Fleischmann</span>
Zacharie Robichon set a new GTD track record to claim pole in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R. His 1min45.237sec enabled the car he’ll share with Dennis Olsen, Lars Kern and Patrick Pilet to beat Jeff Westphal’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 by an impressive 0.476sec.

Trent Hindman’s Heinricher Racing Acura NSX GT3 was third, edging Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3 by just 0.035sec.

The Steijn Schothorst-steered Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo took fifth ahead of the WRT SpeedStar Audi Sport R8 and the #12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3. Thus seven different manufacturers are represented in the top seven spots in the GTD field.

The #14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus did not participate in qualifying because it is undergoing an engine change, while the Magnus GRT Lamborghini discovered a mechanical issue before the session.

The #54 Black Swan Racing Porsche inevitably was absent as it is still being repaired from its heavy shunt in first practice.

Qualifying results:

 

1

77

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Olivier Pla

DPi

Mazda DPi

1'33.711

 

 

2

6

United States
United States

Juan Pablo Montoya

DPi

Acura DPi

1'34.154

0.443

0.443

3

55

United States
United States

Ryan Hunter-Reay

DPi

Mazda DPi

1'34.169

0.458

0.015

4

31

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Felipe Nasr

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'34.294

0.583

0.125

5

10

Netherlands
Netherlands

Kamui Kobayashi

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'34.442

0.731

0.148

6

85

Colombia
Colombia

Tristan Vautier

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'34.454

0.743

0.012

7

5

France
France

Joao Barbosa

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'35.047

1.336

0.593

8

52

United States
United States

Gabriel Aubry

LMP2

ORECA LMP2 07

1'37.446

3.735

2.399

9

81

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Harrison Newey

LMP2

ORECA LMP2 07

1'37.728

4.017

0.282

10

8

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Nicolas Lapierre

LMP2

ORECA LMP2 07

1'39.275

5.564

1.547

11

38

Canada
Canada

Don Yount

LMP2

ORECA LMP2 07

1'39.397

5.686

0.122

12

911

Australia
Australia

Frédéric Makowiecki

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

1'42.207

8.496

2.810

13

912

Belgium
Belgium

Mathieu Jaminet

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

1'42.256

8.545

0.049

14

18

United States
United States

Nicolas Minassian

LMP2

ORECA LMP2 07

1'42.262

8.551

0.006

15

3

Spain
Spain

Nick Catsburg

GTLM

Corvette C8.R

1'42.545

8.834

0.283

16

4

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Marcel Fassler

GTLM

Corvette C8.R

1'42.801

9.090

0.256

17

25

United States
United States

Colton Herta

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

1'42.941

9.230

0.140

18

24

United States
United States

Jesse Krohn

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

1'43.089

9.378

0.148

19

62

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Davide Rigon

GTLM

Ferrari 488 GTE

1'43.668

9.957

0.579

20

7

United States
United States

Alexander Rossi

DPi

Acura DPi

1'44.065

10.354

0.397

21

9

Norway
Norway

Patrick Pilet

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

1'45.237

11.526

1.172

22

63

United States
United States

Alessandro Balzan

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

1'45.713

12.002

0.476

23

57

Portugal
Portugal

A.J. Allmendinger

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

1'45.837

12.126

0.124

24

96

United States
United States

Dillon Machavern

GTD

BMW M6 GT3

1'45.872

12.161

0.035

25

11

United States
United States

Albert Costa

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'46.040

12.329

0.168

26

88

Italy
Italy

Dries Vanthoor

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

1'46.175

12.464

0.135

27

12

United States
United States

Townsend Bell

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

1'46.185

12.474

0.010

28

48

United States
United States

Andrea Caldarelli

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'46.191

12.480

0.006

29

86

Germany
Germany

Jules Gounon

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

1'46.478

12.767

0.287

30

16

United States
United States

Klaus Bachler

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

1'46.485

12.774

0.007

31

47

United States
United States

Jonathan Hoggard

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'46.835

13.124

0.350

32

98

Portugal
Portugal

Andrew Watson

GTD

Aston Martin Vantage GT3

1'46.880

13.169

0.045

33

23

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Alex Riberas

GTD

Aston Martin Vantage GT3

1'47.041

13.330

0.161

34

19

Denmark
Denmark

Rahel Frey

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'47.148

13.437

0.107

35

74

United States
United States

Felipe Fraga

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

1'47.273

13.562

0.125

36

14

United States
United States

Kyle Busch

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

 

 

 

37

44

United States
United States

Marco Mapelli

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

 

 

 

38

54

United States
United States

Trenton Estep

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

 

 

 

View full results

