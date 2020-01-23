Rolex 24: Jarvis takes pole for Mazda, Taylor shunts Acura
After setting a 1min33.711sec lap around the 3.56-mile course, Jarvis had already pitted his #77 Mazda RT24-P, comfortable in the knowledge that he’d beaten Juan Pablo Montoya’s #6 Acura by 0.443sec and Mazda teammate Jonathan Bomarito by 0.458sec.
Then all eyes turned to the Bus Stop chicane, where Taylor’s Acura, at that point lying seventh in the times, had suffered heavy nose damage.
The #7 Penske entry had bounced off the new curb at the first part of the chicane, landed with its wheels pointing the wrong way and had too much momentum for former IMSA champion Taylor to gather up the car before it plowed over the grass and into the tire wall. Taylor alighted without aid, and surveyed the heavy front-end damage before being taken to the medical center for a check-up.
The abbreviated session saw Felipe Nasr end up as fastest Cadillac driver in the Action Express Racing entry in fourth, ahead of Wayne Taylor Racing’s new full-time recruit Ryan Briscoe.
The JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillacs of Tristan Vautier and Joao Barbosa were sixth and eighth, 0.743 and 1.336sec off the ultimate pace.
In LMP2, the remarkable Ben Keating delivered pole for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports, beating Henrik Hedman’s DragonSpeed entry by 0.282sec.
Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
A gripping battle between the two Porsche 911 RSRs was resolved in favor of the #911 car, Nick Tandy beating Laurens Vanthoor by just 0.049sec as the pair beat the qualifying lap record.
Tandy’s 1min42.207sec was also 0.338sec faster than the quicker of the two Corvette C8.Rs, which will start third and fourth in class on their debut after being qualified by Antonio Garcia and Tommy Milner.
The BMW M8 GTEs of Phillipp Eng and John Edwards were respectively 0.734 and 0.882sec off the ultimate pace, while Alessandro Pier Guidi’s Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE was a surprising 1.46sec adrift.
GT Daytona
Art Fleischmann
Zacharie Robichon set a new GTD track record to claim pole in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R. His 1min45.237sec enabled the car he’ll share with Dennis Olsen, Lars Kern and Patrick Pilet to beat Jeff Westphal’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 by an impressive 0.476sec.
Trent Hindman’s Heinricher Racing Acura NSX GT3 was third, edging Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3 by just 0.035sec.
The Steijn Schothorst-steered Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo took fifth ahead of the WRT SpeedStar Audi Sport R8 and the #12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3. Thus seven different manufacturers are represented in the top seven spots in the GTD field.
The #14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus did not participate in qualifying because it is undergoing an engine change, while the Magnus GRT Lamborghini discovered a mechanical issue before the session.
The #54 Black Swan Racing Porsche inevitably was absent as it is still being repaired from its heavy shunt in first practice.
Qualifying results:
1
77
DPi
Mazda DPi
1'33.711
2
6
DPi
Acura DPi
1'34.154
0.443
0.443
3
55
DPi
Mazda DPi
1'34.169
0.458
0.015
4
31
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'34.294
0.583
0.125
5
10
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'34.442
0.731
0.148
6
85
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'34.454
0.743
0.012
7
5
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'35.047
1.336
0.593
8
52
LMP2
ORECA LMP2 07
1'37.446
3.735
2.399
9
81
LMP2
ORECA LMP2 07
1'37.728
4.017
0.282
10
8
LMP2
ORECA LMP2 07
1'39.275
5.564
1.547
11
38
LMP2
ORECA LMP2 07
1'39.397
5.686
0.122
12
911
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
1'42.207
8.496
2.810
13
912
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
1'42.256
8.545
0.049
14
18
LMP2
ORECA LMP2 07
1'42.262
8.551
0.006
15
3
GTLM
Corvette C8.R
1'42.545
8.834
0.283
16
4
GTLM
Corvette C8.R
1'42.801
9.090
0.256
17
25
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
1'42.941
9.230
0.140
18
24
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
1'43.089
9.378
0.148
19
62
GTLM
Ferrari 488 GTE
1'43.668
9.957
0.579
20
7
DPi
Acura DPi
1'44.065
10.354
0.397
21
9
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
1'45.237
11.526
1.172
22
63
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
1'45.713
12.002
0.476
23
57
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
1'45.837
12.126
0.124
24
96
GTD
BMW M6 GT3
1'45.872
12.161
0.035
25
11
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'46.040
12.329
0.168
26
88
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
1'46.175
12.464
0.135
27
12
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
1'46.185
12.474
0.010
28
48
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'46.191
12.480
0.006
29
86
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
1'46.478
12.767
0.287
30
16
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
1'46.485
12.774
0.007
31
47
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'46.835
13.124
0.350
32
98
GTD
Aston Martin Vantage GT3
1'46.880
13.169
0.045
33
23
GTD
Aston Martin Vantage GT3
1'47.041
13.330
0.161
34
19
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'47.148
13.437
0.107
35
74
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
1'47.273
13.562
0.125
36
14
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
37
44
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
38
54
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R