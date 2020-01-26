Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac wins again
Kobayashi steered the Konica Minolta-backed #10 entry across the line 65 seconds ahead of the polesitting #77 Mazda RT24-P driven by Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez and Olivier Pla.
It keeps alive Cadillac’s 100 percent winning record in the classic IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opener since the start of the DPi era in 2017.
The 58th running of the event also saw a record distance completed due to only six caution periods, the top three cars all completing 833 laps / 2965.48 miles, whereas the previous record, from 2018, was 808 laps / 2876.48 miles.
Over the final couple of hours, Kobayashi was taking it relatively easy and still pulling away from the Mazda, which in turn crossed the line 20sec ahead of the #5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac of Sebastien Bourdais, Joao Barbosa and Loic Duval.
Fourth was earned by Dane Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya and Simon Pagenaud in the #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05, five laps down after being slowed almost throughout the race by the car bottoming out.
The second JDC-Miller entry of Matheus Leist, Tristan Vautier, Chris Miller and Juan Piedrahita was fifth, ahead of the second Mazda driven by Harry Tincknell, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Jonathan Bomarito, which was way off the pace for the last three hours due to a power loss.
LMP2 was won by DragonSpeed, the Oreca shared by Ben Hanley, Henrik Hedman, Colin Braun and Harrison Newey beating the PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports car of Gabriel Aubry, Ben Keating, Simon Trummer and Nick Boulle by a full lap.
Era Motorsport completed the class podium with its Oreca, eight laps down.
The GT Le Mans battle was a thriller, Jesse Krohn overcoming a stall in his penultimate stop to bring home the win for the #24 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing BMW M8 GTE he shared with John Edwards, Augusto Farfus and Chaz Mostert.
The Finn had to pass both Porsche 911 RSR-19s over the course of the final couple of hours, but eventually left them in his wake, crossing the line 14 sec ahead.
Earl Bamber in the #912 car he shares with Laurens Vanthoor and Mathieu Jaminet engaged in a frantic duel with Nick Tandy in the final hour, but held on and then pulled away to restrict the Tandy/Fred Makowiecki/Matt Campbell-driven machine to the lowest step on the podium.
Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg delivered a fourth place finish for the new mid-engined Corvette C8.R on its debut, albeit well over a minute behind the Porsche battle.
The Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE retired more than hour before the end with a lack of power, leaving fifth place to last year’s winning BMW, which was 13 laps down due to earlier trouble when it ran over debris.
The GT Daytona class featured a Lamborghini 1-2, the Paul Miller Racing Huracan GT3 Evo of Bryan Sellers, Corey Lewis, Madison Snow and Andrea Caldarelli triumphing ahead of the GRT Magnus entry steered by Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Marco Mapelli and John Potter.
The WRT Speedstar Audi Sport R8 LMS of Mirko Bortolotti, Rolf Ineichen, Daniel Morad and Dries Vanthoor clinched the last step on the podium, ahead of the Porsche 911 GT3 Rs of Wright Motorsports and Black Swan Racing, and the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3.
Race results:
1
DPi
10
Cadillac DPi
833
2
DPi
77
Mazda DPi
833
1'05.426
1'05.426
3
DPi
5
Cadillac DPi
833
1'25.585
20.159
4
DPi
6
Acura DPi
828
5 Laps
5 Laps
5
DPi
85
Cadillac DPi
825
8 Laps
3 Laps
6
DPi
55
Mazda DPi
823
10 Laps
2 Laps
7
DPi
31
Cadillac DPi
822
11 Laps
1 Lap
8
DPi
7
Acura DPi
811
22 Laps
11 Laps
9
LMP2
81
ORECA LMP2 07
811
22 Laps
20.655
10
LMP2
52
ORECA LMP2 07
809
24 Laps
2 Laps
11
LMP2
18
ORECA LMP2 07
800
33 Laps
9 Laps
12
LMP2
8
ORECA LMP2 07
798
35 Laps
2 Laps
13
GTLM
24
BMW M8 GTE
786
47 Laps
12 Laps
14
GTLM
912
Porsche 911 RSR
786
47 Laps
14.010
15
GTLM
911
Porsche 911 RSR
786
47 Laps
4.180
16
GTLM
3
Corvette C8.R
785
48 Laps
1 Lap
17
GTLM
25
BMW M8 GTE
772
61 Laps
13 Laps
18
GTD
48
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
765
68 Laps
7 Laps
19
GTD
44
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
765
68 Laps
21.908
20
GTD
88
Audi R8 LMS GT3
764
69 Laps
1 Lap
21
GTD
16
Porsche 911 GT3 R
764
69 Laps
5.872
22
GTD
54
Porsche 911 GT3 R
763
70 Laps
1 Lap
23
GTD
96
BMW M6 GT3
763
70 Laps
10.137
24
GTD
63
Ferrari 488 GT3
763
70 Laps
18.366
25
GTD
57
Acura NSX GT3
762
71 Laps
1 Lap
26
GTD
14
Lexus RC F GT3
757
76 Laps
5 Laps
27
LMP2
38
ORECA LMP2 07
756
77 Laps
1 Lap
28
GTD
86
Acura NSX GT3
747
86 Laps
9 Laps
29
GTD
74
Mercedes-AMG GT3
740
93 Laps
7 Laps
30
GTLM
62
Ferrari 488 GTE
738
95 Laps
2 Laps
31
GTD
12
Lexus RC F GT3
728
105 Laps
10 Laps
32
GTD
9
Porsche 911 GT3 R
716
117 Laps
12 Laps
33
GTD
11
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
633
200 Laps
83 Laps
34
GTD
47
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
608
225 Laps
25 Laps
35
GTD
19
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
471
362 Laps
137 Laps
36
GTLM
4
Corvette C8.R
461
372 Laps
10 Laps
37
GTD
98
Aston Martin Vantage GT3
189
644 Laps
272 Laps
38
GTD
23
Aston Martin Vantage GT3
151
682 Laps
38 Laps