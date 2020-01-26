Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac wins again

David Malsher-Lopez

Kobayashi steered the Konica Minolta-backed #10 entry across the line 65 seconds ahead of the polesitting #77 Mazda RT24-P driven by Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez and Olivier Pla.

It keeps alive Cadillac’s 100 percent winning record in the classic IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opener since the start of the DPi era in 2017.

The 58th running of the event also saw a record distance completed due to only six caution periods, the top three cars all completing 833 laps / 2965.48 miles, whereas the previous record, from 2018, was 808 laps / 2876.48 miles.

Over the final couple of hours, Kobayashi was taking it relatively easy and still pulling away from the Mazda, which in turn crossed the line 20sec ahead of the #5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac of Sebastien Bourdais, Joao Barbosa and Loic Duval.

Fourth was earned by Dane Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya and Simon Pagenaud in the #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05, five laps down after being slowed almost throughout the race by the car bottoming out.

The second JDC-Miller entry of Matheus Leist, Tristan Vautier, Chris Miller and Juan Piedrahita was fifth, ahead of the second Mazda driven by Harry Tincknell, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Jonathan Bomarito, which was way off the pace for the last three hours due to a power loss.

LMP2 was won by DragonSpeed, the Oreca shared by  Ben Hanley, Henrik Hedman, Colin Braun and Harrison Newey beating the PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports car of Gabriel Aubry, Ben Keating, Simon Trummer and Nick Boulle by a full lap.

Era Motorsport completed the class podium with its Oreca, eight laps down.

The GT Le Mans battle was a thriller, Jesse Krohn overcoming a stall in his penultimate stop to bring home the win for the #24 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing BMW M8 GTE he shared with John Edwards, Augusto Farfus and Chaz Mostert.

The Finn had to pass both Porsche 911 RSR-19s over the course of the final couple of hours, but eventually left them in his wake, crossing the line 14 sec ahead.

Earl Bamber in the #912 car he shares with Laurens Vanthoor and Mathieu Jaminet engaged in a frantic duel with Nick Tandy in the final hour, but held on and then pulled away to restrict the Tandy/Fred Makowiecki/Matt Campbell-driven machine to the lowest step on the podium.

Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg delivered a fourth place finish for the new mid-engined Corvette C8.R on its debut, albeit well over a minute behind the Porsche battle.

The Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE retired more than hour before the end with a lack of power, leaving fifth place to last year’s winning BMW, which was 13 laps down due to earlier trouble when it ran over debris.

The GT Daytona class featured a Lamborghini 1-2, the Paul Miller Racing Huracan GT3 Evo of Bryan Sellers, Corey Lewis, Madison Snow and Andrea Caldarelli triumphing ahead of the GRT Magnus entry steered by Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Marco Mapelli and John Potter.

The WRT Speedstar Audi Sport R8 LMS of Mirko Bortolotti, Rolf Ineichen, Daniel Morad and Dries Vanthoor clinched the last step on the podium, ahead of the Porsche 911 GT3 Rs of Wright Motorsports and Black Swan Racing, and the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3.

Race results:

1

DPi

10

Netherlands
Netherlands

Kamui Kobayashi

Cadillac DPi

833

 

 

2

DPi

77

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Olivier Pla

Mazda DPi

833

1'05.426

1'05.426

3

DPi

5

France
France

Joao Barbosa

Cadillac DPi

833

1'25.585

20.159

4

DPi

6

United States
United States

Juan Pablo Montoya

Acura DPi

828

5 Laps

5 Laps

5

DPi

85

Colombia
Colombia

Tristan Vautier

Cadillac DPi

825

8 Laps

3 Laps

6

DPi

55

United States
United States

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Mazda DPi

823

10 Laps

2 Laps

7

DPi

31

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Felipe Nasr

Cadillac DPi

822

11 Laps

1 Lap

8

DPi

7

United States
United States

Alexander Rossi

Acura DPi

811

22 Laps

11 Laps

9

LMP2

81

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Harrison Newey

ORECA LMP2 07

811

22 Laps

20.655

10

LMP2

52

United States
United States

Gabriel Aubry

ORECA LMP2 07

809

24 Laps

2 Laps

11

LMP2

18

United States
United States

Nicolas Minassian

ORECA LMP2 07

800

33 Laps

9 Laps

12

LMP2

8

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Nicolas Lapierre

ORECA LMP2 07

798

35 Laps

2 Laps

13

GTLM

24

United States
United States

Jesse Krohn

BMW M8 GTE

786

47 Laps

12 Laps

14

GTLM

912

Belgium
Belgium

Mathieu Jaminet

Porsche 911 RSR

786

47 Laps

14.010

15

GTLM

911

Australia
Australia

Frédéric Makowiecki

Porsche 911 RSR

786

47 Laps

4.180

16

GTLM

3

Spain
Spain

Nick Catsburg

Corvette C8.R

785

48 Laps

1 Lap

17

GTLM

25

United States
United States

Colton Herta

BMW M8 GTE

772

61 Laps

13 Laps

18

GTD

48

United States
United States

Andrea Caldarelli

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

765

68 Laps

7 Laps

19

GTD

44

United States
United States

Marco Mapelli

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

765

68 Laps

21.908

20

GTD

88

Italy
Italy

Dries Vanthoor

Audi R8 LMS GT3

764

69 Laps

1 Lap

21

GTD

16

United States
United States

Klaus Bachler

Porsche 911 GT3 R

764

69 Laps

5.872

22

GTD

54

United States
United States

Trenton Estep

Porsche 911 GT3 R

763

70 Laps

1 Lap

23

GTD

96

United States
United States

Dillon Machavern

BMW M6 GT3

763

70 Laps

10.137

24

GTD

63

United States
United States

Alessandro Balzan

Ferrari 488 GT3

763

70 Laps

18.366

25

GTD

57

Portugal
Portugal

A.J. Allmendinger

Acura NSX GT3

762

71 Laps

1 Lap

26

GTD

14

United States
United States

Kyle Busch

Lexus RC F GT3

757

76 Laps

5 Laps

27

LMP2

38

Canada
Canada

Don Yount

ORECA LMP2 07

756

77 Laps

1 Lap

28

GTD

86

Germany
Germany

Jules Gounon

Acura NSX GT3

747

86 Laps

9 Laps

29

GTD

74

United States
United States

Felipe Fraga

Mercedes-AMG GT3

740

93 Laps

7 Laps

30

GTLM

62

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Davide Rigon

Ferrari 488 GTE

738

95 Laps

2 Laps

31

GTD

12

United States
United States

Townsend Bell

Lexus RC F GT3

728

105 Laps

10 Laps

32

GTD

9

Norway
Norway

Patrick Pilet

Porsche 911 GT3 R

716

117 Laps

12 Laps

33

GTD

11

United States
United States

Albert Costa

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

633

200 Laps

83 Laps

34

GTD

47

United States
United States

Johnathan Hoggard

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

608

225 Laps

25 Laps

35

GTD

19

Denmark
Denmark

Rahel Frey

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

471

362 Laps

137 Laps

36

GTLM

4

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Marcel Fassler

Corvette C8.R

461

372 Laps

10 Laps

37

GTD

98

Portugal
Portugal

Andrew Watson

Aston Martin Vantage GT3

189

644 Laps

272 Laps

38

GTD

23

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Alex Riberas

Aston Martin Vantage GT3

151

682 Laps

38 Laps

View full results

