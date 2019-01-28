Rolex 24 GTD winner unaware he was in lead

The #11 Grasser Lamborghini Huracan GT3 of Engelhart, Mirko Bortolotti, Rolf Ineichen and Rik Breukers emerged triumphant in an unpredictable GT Daytona class fight in last weekend’s rain-soaked IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship opener.

That followed a surge in the closing stages by Engelhart, who advanced from ninth to first in treacherous conditions while several other contenders for victory – notably the #33 Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG-GT3 and the #29 Land Motorsport Audi R8 LMS – were delayed by spins.

But Engelhart admitted post-race that he had no idea that he’d taken the lead in his class until the second red flag came out with two hours to go, after which the race was not resumed.

“We were actually one lap down when I started the stint,” recalled the German. “I managed to overtake the leaders, so when the yellow came out we got a wave-by and rejoined the pack.

“We were very far behind, at this point I asked what position we were, and we were P8 or P9. After that I never got any more information. I was just pushing.

“When the red flag came out, I didn’t know I was first, I thought we were still fighting and I was giving everything to come to the front. I didn’t expect we were already [there].”

#11 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3, GTD: Mirko Bortolotti, Christian Engelhart, Rik Breukers, Rolf Ineichen, podium Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images