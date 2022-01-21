Rolex 24: Derani and Nasr now rivals in 61-car Daytona field

  • FILE - Brazilian drivers Pipo Derani, center, and Felipe Nasr are interviewed after winning the IMSA sports car DPi championship on Saturday night, Nov. 13, 2021, at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Ga. The Brazilians were celebrating the championship as teammates only 10 weeks ago. Now they're preparing to open the 2022 season as rivals. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer, File)
    1/5

    IMSA-Daytona-Rolex 24 Auto Racing

    FILE - Brazilian drivers Pipo Derani, center, and Felipe Nasr are interviewed after winning the IMSA sports car DPi championship on Saturday night, Nov. 13, 2021, at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Ga. The Brazilians were celebrating the championship as teammates only 10 weeks ago. Now they're preparing to open the 2022 season as rivals. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer, File)
  • FILE - Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, drives the Cadillac DPi through the road course during the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Six-time series champion Dixon will compete in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the unofficial opening event of the North American racing season. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
    2/5

    IMSA Daytona Rolex 24 Auto Racing

    FILE - Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, drives the Cadillac DPi through the road course during the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Six-time series champion Dixon will compete in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the unofficial opening event of the North American racing season. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
  • FILE - NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, left, and Indycar driver Scott Dixon, right, talk during practice for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, in this May 16, 2019, file photo. Johnson and Dixon will be competing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance race that begins next Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 1:30m p.m. ET. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
    3/5

    IMSA-Daytona-Rolex 24 Auto Racing

    FILE - NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, left, and Indycar driver Scott Dixon, right, talk during practice for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, in this May 16, 2019, file photo. Johnson and Dixon will be competing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance race that begins next Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 1:30m p.m. ET. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - NTT IndyCar Series winner Alex Palou, center, celebrates with the trophy with team members after taking fourth place in an IndyCar auto race at the Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif. Palou will compete in the Rolex 24 at Daytona for the first time. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)
    4/5

    IMSA-Daytona-Rolex 24 Auto Racing

    FILE - NTT IndyCar Series winner Alex Palou, center, celebrates with the trophy with team members after taking fourth place in an IndyCar auto race at the Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif. Palou will compete in the Rolex 24 at Daytona for the first time. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)
  • FILE - Jimmie Johnson drives the Cadillac Dpi during the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Johnson is part of the No. 48 Cadillac team that will compete in the race beginning Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
    5/5

    IMSA-Daytona-Rolex 24 Auto Racing

    FILE - Jimmie Johnson drives the Cadillac Dpi during the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Johnson is part of the No. 48 Cadillac team that will compete in the race beginning Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
FILE - Brazilian drivers Pipo Derani, center, and Felipe Nasr are interviewed after winning the IMSA sports car DPi championship on Saturday night, Nov. 13, 2021, at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Ga. The Brazilians were celebrating the championship as teammates only 10 weeks ago. Now they're preparing to open the 2022 season as rivals. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer, File)
FILE - Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, drives the Cadillac DPi through the road course during the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Six-time series champion Dixon will compete in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the unofficial opening event of the North American racing season. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
FILE - NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, left, and Indycar driver Scott Dixon, right, talk during practice for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, in this May 16, 2019, file photo. Johnson and Dixon will be competing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance race that begins next Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 1:30m p.m. ET. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
FILE - NTT IndyCar Series winner Alex Palou, center, celebrates with the trophy with team members after taking fourth place in an IndyCar auto race at the Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif. Palou will compete in the Rolex 24 at Daytona for the first time. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)
FILE - Jimmie Johnson drives the Cadillac Dpi during the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Johnson is part of the No. 48 Cadillac team that will compete in the race beginning Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JENNA FRYER
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Felipe Nasr
    Brazilian racing driver
  • Roger Penske
    Roger Penske
    Racecar driver
  • Pipo Derani
    Brazilian racing driver

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — There was a brief moment of nostalgia inside the Daytona 500 Club when reigning IMSA sports car champions Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr crossed paths, spoke briefly in Portuguese, then shared a warm embrace.

The Brazilians were celebrating the championship as teammates only 10 weeks ago. Now here they were in a hospitality suite inside Daytona International Speedway preparing to open the 2022 season as rivals.

Nasr left Action Express Racing after winning the title to become a Porsche factory driver. He is tasked with preparing the Penske Porsche Motorsports LMDh program for its 2023 debut, a job that includes driving a Team Penske entry in this year's World Endurance Championship and an opportunity to bring Roger Penske back to the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time since 1971.

But first comes the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the unofficial opening event of the North American racing season. Instead of being teammates in the 60th running trying to defend their overall title, Derani and Nasr will be rivals.

“We achieved what we meant to achieve as a team, Felipe and I, and things change," Derani said. “I'm happy to be here as the champion. It's a different time, but a fantastic time.”

The action began Friday, the first of three days of preparation for the twice-round-the-clock endurance race that begins Jan. 29 and ends 24 hours later. Derani is back with Action Express, as is Mike Conway, the team's endurance driver since 2017. Nasr has been replaced by Tristan Nunez, the 26-year-old Florida native and son of former professional tennis player and coach Juan Nunez.

Nasr is the defending IMSA champion, but he has only Daytona then the remaining three IMSA endurance races on his 2022 schedule. He's committed this season to work for Porsche and Penske in an unconventional gap year, leaving only enough free time to assist Pfaff Motorsports in the IMSA debut of a new GTD Pro class.

It means Nasr won't be running for the overall race win; the victor will come from the Daytona Prototype international class, the category where Derani and Action Express are entered. But the Grand Touring class of enhanced production cars, split it into two divisions beginning this year, accounts for 36 of the whopping 61 entrants in next weekend's race.

“It feels a little weird, I guess, but I am getting used to it,” said Nasr. He tested earlier this week at Sebring with Penske, who turns 85 next month, present for the session and their first meeting.

“I'm very excited about this new challenge and since I've chosen to be a race car driver, challenges make a big part of your career," Nasr said. "I had the chance to meet Roger in person... and you can tell he's super excited on this new project. It's just great to see the same energy within the project.”

The track is open Friday and Saturday for two full days of practice and a 100-minute qualifying race Sunday that will set the starting grid for next weekend.

The total number of cars planning to start next Saturday is the most at Daytona since 2014 and drivers have dropped in from all over the world. There are more than 50 past Rolex 24 winners spread through all five of the classes.

DPi

The 24 Hours of Le Mans winners are in Daytona, with two-time Rolex winner Kamui Kobayashi back to drive one Action Express car with his WEC championship teammate Jose Maria Lopez making his debut. Conway, also a part of the champion WEC team, is in the sister Action Express car.

IndyCar has a dozen drivers in the field, including all four from Chip Ganassi Racing. Ganassi, in his second year as the flagship Cadillac team, has once again assembled a pair of “star cars” by bringing reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou and two-race winner Marcus Ericsson to their first Rolex, while six-time series champion Scott Dixon is back for the 19th consecutive year.

Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR champion who will run the full IndyCar season for Ganassi this year, has also returned in a combined effort between Action Express and Hendrick Motorsports. He's part of the No. 48 Cadillac team that was runner-up at the Rolex a year ago, and Johnson is the centerpiece of the lineup with Kobayashi, Lopez and Mike Rockenfeller.

Also in the seven-car top DPi class is four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who moved from last year's overall Rolex winning team to Meyer Shank Racing alongside Simon Pagenaud. The two former Penske drivers will both be full-time drivers for Michael Shank in IndyCar this year.

Alexander Rossi, another Indianapolis 500 winner, will also return for his only scheduled endurance race of the year. Because he's in a contract season in IndyCar with Andretti Autosport, Rossi told Wayne Taylor Racing he only has time to try to help the team defend last year's Rolex victory alongside Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor; Castroneves was replaced by Will Stevens.

LMP2

Pato O'Ward and Colton Herta, two of IndyCar's young stars who both have Formula One aspirations, have teamed with DragonSpeed USA in the Le Mans Prototype 2 class with Devlin DeFrancesco, an upcoming IndyCar rookie, and Eric Lux. Rinus VeeKay is also in the class that has 10 entrants for the second consecutive year, including defending Rolex class-winning team Era Motorsport and reigning class champions PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports.

LMP3

The entry list in the Le Mans Prototype 3 class expanded from six to 10 in the second season of the category. Riley Motorsports won both the Rolex and season championship and has returned, and four-time Rolex winner Joao Barbosa is driving for Sean Creech Motorsport.

GTD PRO

This new class replaced GT Le Mans this season and is loaded with 13 entries among eight different manufacturers. Corvette Racing won both the Rolex and the championship with the No. 3 entry of Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg. The No. 4 Corvette plans to run only the Rolex and then shift to a full WEC season.

This is the class where Nasr will compete in a Porsche with Pfaff Motorsports, which moved to GTD Pro after winning last year's GT Daytona championship. The Rolex will mark the GTD Pro debuts for Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Lexus.

GTD

The class is now running under the same regulation specifications as the new GTD Pro class but each team is required to have drivers with lower-ranked bronze or silver ratings in its lineups. The class has 22 entries — up from three last season — among nine manufacturers.

Mercedes-AMG brought both of its teams back that finished 1-2 in last year’s Rolex. Andy Lally, who leads all drivers in the field with five Rolex victories, returns with Magnus Racing in its debut in the Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vikings interview Packers' Hackett, Titans' Ossenfort

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for head coach and Tennessee director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for general manager on Sunday. The team confirmed the completion of the interviews, with both the Packers and the Titans on a first-round bye for the playoffs as the top seed in their respective conferences. Hackett is one of seven candidates the Vikings have requested interviews with to replace Mike Zimmer. Ossenfort is

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • China mandates 3-day Olympic torch relay amid virus concerns

    BEIJING (AP) — China is limiting the torch relay for the Winter Olympics to only three days amid coronavirus worries, organizers said Friday. The flame will be displayed only in enclosed venues that are deemed “safe and controllable,” according to officials. No public transit routes would be disturbed and normal life would continue for the 20 million residents of the capital, where a handful of new COVID-19 cases have been recorded over recent days. Beijing’s deputy sports director, Yang Haibin,

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Cowboys QB apologizes for condoning fans throwing at refs

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott apologized Tuesday night for his comments that condoned Dallas Cowboys fans throwing objects at NFL officials after the team's playoff loss, with the quarterback saying in a series of tweets that he deeply regretted what he said after the game. When initially asked about objects such as water bottles being thrown at Dallas players as they left the field at the end of their 23-17 wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Prescott said it was “sad” fans

  • Djokovic's deportation exposes Australian border debate

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Weary after two years of some of the harshest COVID-19 border restrictions in the world, many Australians wanted Novak Djokovic kicked out of their country for traveling to a tennis tournament in their country without being vaccinated. But the backdrop to the government's tough line on the defending Australian Open champion — and Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s description of the expulsion as a “decision to keep our borders strong” — dates to nearly a decade ago. It a

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games

    NBC will not be sending its announcers and most hosts to the Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China's strict policy about those who test positive. “Something significant has changed virtually every day for the last three months, forcing us to adjust our plan numerous times. And I expect that to continue as well as the challenge of doing the Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, the head of NBC's Olympics production unit. “With COVID’s changing conditi

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Are the Dallas Cowboys the Maple Leafs of the NFL?

    Following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have now lost 11 straight postseason games, over a 26-year stretch since their last Super Bowl victory. This string of defeats has lead to comparisons with the Maple Leafs, who last playoff series win was in 2004, but is this a fair association given that heartbreak in Toronto really stretches all the way back to 1967? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Batum scores season-high 32, Clippers beat Pacers 139-133

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicolas Batum scored all of his season-high 32 points in the second half, Reggie Jackson added 26 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Indiana Pacers 139-133 on Monday in a matchup of sub-.500 teams. Marcus Morris had 21 points for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game skid with their highest-scoring game of the season. Batum and Jackson combined to score 33 of their team's 35 points in the fourth. “I didn’t do anything crazy, I was just wide-open,” Batum said. “I just

  • AGDQ sets a new record!

    The gaming marathon struck a new record of gaining nearly $3.5M of donation in one week.

  • Djokovic lands in Serbia as questions arise over French Open

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic returned home Monday after being thwarted from defending his Australian Open title only to face a new predicament: He could be barred from the French Open this year, too, if he’s still not vaccinated against COVID-19. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player touched down in his native Serbia, closing at least the first chapter in a dizzying drama that has resonance in the world of elite sports, Australia's pandemic politics and the polarized debate over the

  • Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J