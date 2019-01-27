Rolex 24 at Daytona: Results, highlights from 2019 race

The 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona was the start of a new era of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Not only was IMSA ushering in its 50th season with the 2019 running of the 24 Hours of Daytona, but NBC Sports was beginning its first year as IMSA's TV partner. So this edition of the world-famous endurance race was worth monitoring for updates.

Unfortunately, much of the second half of the race was impacted by severe rain. As a result, IMSA called the race roughly 10 minutes short of its scheduled checkered flag time. The No. 10 Cadillac DPi team won the Daytona prototype class and race overall. The No. 18 Oreca LMP2 finished first in the LMP2 class. The No. 25 BMW M8 GTE finished first in the GTLM class, and the No. 11 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 finished first in the GTD class.

After extensive rainfall throughout the morning & afternoon, the 57th running of the #Rolex24 has been deemed official after 23 hours and 50 minutes. The overall race champion is @WayneTaylorRcng’s No. 10 Konica Minolta DPi Cadillac. pic.twitter.com/w0FHhDr3Zd — Rolex24Hours (@Rolex24Hours) January 27, 2019

The race was under a red flag, the second of the event, for most of the final two hours. There were 18 full-course cautions in the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona, including the yellow flag at the end of the first red.

Among the race teams to watch in the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona was Mazda Team Joest and its pair of Mazda DPi prototypes. In official qualifying Thursday, Oliver Jarvis set a new track record with a time of 1:33.685, putting the No. 77 Mazda DPi on the pole for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona. However, the No. 77 Mazda DPi caught fire almost seven hours into the race. The incident occurred just moments after a similar engine issue struck the No. 55 Mazda DPi. The No. 77 and No. 55 finished 42nd and 46th overall, respectively.

In the GT Daytona class, the car to watch was the No. 57 Heinricher Racing Acura NSX GT3, driven by the all-female driver team of Katherine Legge, Simona de Silvestro, Bia Figueiredo and Christina Nielsen. The team will run the entire IMSA schedule, not just the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The No. 57 team finished 33rd overall and 13th in the GTD class.

Below are the results of the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona, plus key moments SN recorded during the race.

Rolex 24 at Daytona 2019: Results

Overall finish Class finish Car 1 1 No. 10 Cadillac DPi 2 2 No. 31 Cadillac DPi 3 3 No. 7 Acura DPi 4 4 No. 54 Nissan DPi 5 5 No. 85 Cadillac DPi 6 1 No. 18 Oreca LMP2 7 2 No. 38 Oreca LMP2 8 6 No. 6 Acura DPi 9 7 No. 5 Cadillac DPi 10 1 No. 25 BMW M8 GTE 11 2 No. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE 12 3 No. 67 Ford GT 13 4 No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR 14 5 No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR 15 3 No. 81 Oreca LMP2 16 6 No. 3 Corvette C7.R 17 1 No. 11 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 18 2 No. 29 Audi R8 LMS GT3 19 3 No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 20 4 No. 88 Audi R8 LMS GT3 21 5 No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 22 6 No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 23 7 No. 33 Mercedes-AMG GT3 24 8 No. 73 Porsche 911 GT3 R 25 9 No. 13 Ferrari 488 GT3 26 10 No. 96 BMW M6 GT3 27 11 No. 44 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 28 7 No. 68 Ford GT 29 8 No. 4 Corvette C7.R 30 8 No. 50 Cadillac DPi 31 12 No. 19 Audi R8 LMS GT3 32 9 No. 24 BMW M8 GTE 33 13 No. 57 Acura NSX GT3 34 14 No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3 35 15 No. 8 Audi R8 LMS GT3 36 16 No. No. 540 Porsche 911 GT3 R 37 4 No. 52 Oreca LMP2 38 17 No. 48 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 39 18 No. 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R 40 19 No. 46 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 41 20 No. 47 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 42 9 No. 55 Mazda DPi 43 21 No. 71 Mercedes-AMG GT3 44 22 No. 51 Ferrari 488 GT3 45 10 No. 84 Cadillac DPi 46 11 No. 77 Mazda DPi 47 23 No. 99 Porsche 911 GT3 R

Rolex 24 at Daytona 2019: Highlights

Rolex 24 at Daytona 2019 real-time updates

Sunday:

2:25 p.m. ET: IMSA ended the race a few minutes early due to poor weather conditions.

IMSA statement on early end to 2019 #Rolex24. pic.twitter.com/MrXV330qWj — IMSA (@IMSA) January 27, 2019

12:39 p.m. ET: The second red flag of the race came out due to wet track conditions. One hour and 57 minutes were left on the clock when the red came out, and the clock would keep running.

12:33 p.m. ET: The 18th full-course caution of the race came out when several cars spun off the track due to the weather conditions.

12:04 p.m. ET: The 17th full-course caution of the race came out when the No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3 rear-ended the No. 540 Porsche 911 GT3 R going into the bus stop.

11:45 a.m. ET: The 16th full-course caution of the race came out due to debris between turns five and six.

11:28 a.m. ET: The 15th full-course caution of the race came out when the No. 540 Porsche 911 GT3 R of Black Swan Racing spun and stopped in turn six.

11:02 a.m. ET: The 14th full-course caution of the race came out when the No. 540 Porsche 911 GT3 R of Black Swan Racing stopped in the bus stop.

9:10 a.m. ET: The 13th full-course caution of the race came out when a group of cars collided on the front stretch, sending debris all over the track.

9 a.m. ET: The 12th full-course caution of the race came out when the red flag lifted.

8:50 a.m. ET: Drivers walked back to their cars for a potential 9 a.m. ET restart.

7:15 a.m. ET: The race went under a red flag due to bad weather conditions (a soaked track). The race clock continued to run during the red flag.

IMSA Race Director Beaux Barfield explains decision to red flag #Rolex24. We’re hoping to go back racing as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/kzD7qgZCC0 — IMSA (@IMSA) January 27, 2019

6:06 a.m. ET: The 11th full-course caution of the race came out due to rain.

5:27 a.m. ET: The 10th full-course caution of the race came out due to debris on the track.

4:06 a.m. ET: The ninth full-course caution of the race came out when the No. 55 Mazda DPi stopped in turn three.

2:32 a.m. ET: The eighth full-course caution of the race came out when the No. 3 Corvette C7.R stopped on the course.

12:42 a.m. ET: The seventh full-course caution of the race came out when the No. 50 Cadillac DPi of Juncos Racing stopped on the back straight.

Saturday:

10:42 p.m. ET: The sixth full-course caution of the race came out when the No. 47 Lamborghini GT3 of Precision Performance Motorsports stopped in the bus stop.

9:23 p.m. ET: The fifth full-course caution of the race came out when the No. 77 Mazda DPi of Mazda Team Joest, the pole-sitter of the race, stopped on the track due to a mechanical issue.

8:18 p.m. ET: The fourth full-course caution of the race came when the No. 52 Oreca LMP2 of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports spun and stopped in the middle of turn two.

6:30 p.m. ET: The third full-course caution of the race came out when the No. 50 Cadillac DPi of Juncos Racing stalled in the bus stop.

5:22 p.m. ET: The second full-course caution of the race came out when the No. 25 BMW M8 GTE had an electrical issue and stalled at the end of pit road.

4:14 p.m. ET: The first full-course caution of the race came out thanks to a mechanical issue on the No. 99 NGT Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R, spilling oil all over turn one.

3:51 p.m. ET: The No. 99 NGT Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R ran off the track and into a turn-five tire barrier. No caution came out as a result.

2:36 p.m. ET: The field took the green flag for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

2:15 p.m. ET: The grid was cleared 15 minutes before the start of the race.

Rolex 24 at Daytona 2019: How to watch

TV schedule (All times ET)

Saturday, Jan. 26

Time Network Event 1 p.m. NBCSN Rolex 24 preview show 2-5 p.m. NBCSN Rolex 24 at Daytona 9 p.m. - midnight NBCSN Rolex 24 at Daytona

Sunday, Jan. 27

Time Network Event Midnight - 3 a.m. NBCSN Rolex 24 at Daytona 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. NBCSN Rolex 24 at Daytona

NBC's coverage from Daytona features a rotating cast of commentators, analysts and reporters, headlined by the network's lead IMSA commentating team of Leigh Diffey, A.J. Allmendinger and Calvin Fish. NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining Steve Letarte and host Krista Voda inside the “Peacock Pit Box" at times throughout the race.

An additional broadcast booth featuring NASCAR on NBC announcer Rick Allen, INDYCAR on NBC analysts Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell, and Brian Till is being featured throughout the weekend. NASCAR on NBC reporters Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kelli Stavast and Parker Kligerman are joining INDYCAR on NBC reporters Kevin Lee and Jon Beekhuis to share pit road reporting duties, and Rutledge Wood is showcasing stories around the track.

Live stream schedule (All times ET)

Saturday, Jan. 26

Time Service Event 2:25 p.m. - 11:55 p.m. IMSA.tv Rolex 24 at Daytona 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. NBC Sports app Rolex 24 at Daytona

Sunday, Jan. 27