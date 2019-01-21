Rolex 24 at Daytona 2019: TV schedule, live stream info, entry list

The 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona will be covered on TV by NBC Sports. Here is everything to know about how to watch on TV or live stream this year's 24 Hours at Daytona.

A new era of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship arrives Saturday and Sunday with the 57th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The fresh feel of this year's season-opening, 24-hour endurance race at Daytona comes via NBC Sports and the network's TV schedule stuffed full of coverage from high-profile commentators.

The 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona is set to get the green flag Saturday, Jan. 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET. This year's field of 47 cars features four classes — Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD).

The team to watch in the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona might be Mazda Team Joest and its pair of Mazda DPi prototypes. In the "ROAR Before the 24" qualifying session a few weeks ago, Oliver Jarvis, driving the No. 77 Mazda, unofficially set a new track record at Daytona. Such a quick lap gave the No. 77 first choice of garage and pit placement. (Official qualifying for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona takes place Thursday, Jan. 24.) Mazda's No. 55 DPI team posted the second best time of the session.

Mazda has raced in the Prototype class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship since 2014 and has never won a race. Many believe 2019 could be the manufacturer's year, in the series' premier race, no less.

Below is all you need to know about NBC's coverage schedule for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona, plus the entry list for this year's race.

Rolex 24 at Daytona: TV schedule

(All times ET)

Thursday, Jan. 24

Time

Network

Event

2 p.m.

NBCSN

Rolex 24 preview show

3 p.m.

NBCSN

Rolex 24 qualifying

Saturday, Jan. 26

Time

Network

Event

1 p.m.

NBCSN

Rolex 24 preview show

2-5 p.m.

NBCSN

Rolex 24 at Daytona

9 p.m. - midnight

NBCSN

Rolex 24 at Daytona

Sunday, Jan. 27

Time

Network

Event

Midnight - 3 a.m.

NBCSN

Rolex 24 at Daytona

6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

NBCSN

Rolex 24 at Daytona

NBC's coverage from Daytona will feature a rotating cast of commentators, analysts and reporters, headlined by the network's lead IMSA commentating team of Leigh Diffey, A.J. Allmendinger and Calvin Fish. NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join Steve Letarte and host Krista Voda inside the “Peacock Pit Box" at times throughout the race.

According to the network, an additional broadcast booth featuring NASCAR on NBC announcer Rick Allen, INDYCAR on NBC analysts Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell, and Brian Till will be featured throughout the weekend. NASCAR on NBC reporters Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kelli Stavast and Parker Kligerman will join INDYCAR on NBC reporters Kevin Lee and Jon Beekhuis to share pit road reporting duties, and Rutledge Wood will showcase stories around the track.

Rolex 24 at Daytona: Live stream schedule

(All times ET)

Thursday, Jan. 24

Time

Service

Event

3:35 p.m.

IMSA.tv

Rolex 24 qualifying

Saturday, Jan. 26

Time

Service

Event

2:25 p.m. - 11:55 p.m.

IMSA.tv

Rolex 24 at Daytona

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

NBC Sports app

Rolex 24 at Daytona

Sunday, Jan. 27

Time

Service

Event

Midnight - 2:35 p.m.

IMSA.tv

Rolex 24 at Daytona

3 a.m. - 6 a.m.

NBC Sports app

Rolex 24 at Daytona

Rolex 24 at Daytona: Entry list

The field of 47 cars for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona is broken down by four classes — Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD) — and complete with 13 different manufacturers.

Below is the manufacturer breakdown:

Six entries: Cadillac (6 DPi) and Porsche (2 GTLM, 4 GTD)
Five entries: Lamborghini (5 GTD)
Four entries: Acura (2 DPi, 2 GTD); Ferrari (1 GTLM, 3 GTD); Audi (4 GTD)
Three entries: BMW (2 GTLM, 1 GTD)
Two entries: Mazda (2 DPi); Chevrolet (2 GTLM); Ford (2 GTLM); Lexus (2 GTD); Mercedes-AMG (2 GTD)
One entry: Nissan (DPi)




Below is the full entry list for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Daytona Prototype International (DPi)

Car No.

Team

Car type

5

Mustang Sampling Racing

Cadillac DPi

6

Acura Team Penske

Acura DPi

7

Acura Team Penske

Acura DPi

10

Konica Minolta

Cadillac DPi

31

Whelen Engineering Racing

Cadillac DPi

50

Juncos Racing

Cadillac DPi

54

CORE Autosport

Nissan DPi

55

Mazda Team Joest

Mazda DPi

77

Mazda Team Joest

Mazda DPi

84

JDC-Miller Motorsports

Cadillac DPi

85

JDC-Miller Motorsports

Cadillac DPi

Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2)

Car No.

Team

Car type

18

DragonSpeed

Oreca LMP2

38

Performance Tech Motorsports

Oreca LMP2

52

PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports

Oreca LMP2

81

DragonSpeed

Oreca LMP2

GT Le Mans (GTLM)

Car No.

Team

Car type

3

Corvette Racing

Corvette C7.R

4

Corvette Racing

Corvette C7.R

24

BMW Team RLL

BMW M8 GTE

25

BMW Team RLL

BMW M8 GTE

62

Risi Competizione

Ferrari 488 GTE

66

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing

Ford GT

67

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing

Ford GT

911

Porsche GT Team

Porsche 911 RSR

912

Porsche GT Team

Porsche 911 RSR

GT Daytona (GTD)

Car No.

Team

Car type

8

Starworks Motorsport

Audi R8 LMS GT3

9

PFAFF Motorsports

Porsche 911 GT3 R

11

Grasser Racing Team

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

12

AIM Vasser Sullivan

Lexus RC F GT3

13

Via Italia Racing

Ferrari 488 GT3

14

AIM Vasser Sullivan

Lexus RC F GT3

19

Moorespeed

Audi R8 LMS GT3

29

Montaplast by Land Motorsport

Audi R8 LMS GT3

33

Team Riley Motorsports

Mercedes-AMG GT3

44

Magnus Racing

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

46

EBIMOTORS

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

47

Precision Performance Motorsports

Lamborghini GT3

48

Paul Miller Racing

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

51

Spirit of Race

Ferrari 488 GT3

57

Heinricher Racing

Acura NSX GT3

63

Scuderia Corsa

Ferrari 488 GT3

71

P1 Motorsports

Mercedes-AMG GT3

73

Park Place Motorsports

Porsche 911 GT3

86

Meyer Shank Racing

Acura NSX GT3

88

WRT Speedstar Audi Sport

Audi R8 LMS GT3

96

Turner Motorsport

BMW M6 GT3

99

NGT Motorsport

Porsche 911 GT3 R

540

Black Swan Racing

Porsche 911 GT3 R

The entry list for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona complete with driver listings can be found here.

