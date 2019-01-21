Rolex 24 at Daytona 2019: TV schedule, live stream info, entry list
A new era of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship arrives Saturday and Sunday with the 57th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The fresh feel of this year's season-opening, 24-hour endurance race at Daytona comes via NBC Sports and the network's TV schedule stuffed full of coverage from high-profile commentators.
The 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona is set to get the green flag Saturday, Jan. 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET. This year's field of 47 cars features four classes — Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD).
The team to watch in the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona might be Mazda Team Joest and its pair of Mazda DPi prototypes. In the "ROAR Before the 24" qualifying session a few weeks ago, Oliver Jarvis, driving the No. 77 Mazda, unofficially set a new track record at Daytona. Such a quick lap gave the No. 77 first choice of garage and pit placement. (Official qualifying for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona takes place Thursday, Jan. 24.) Mazda's No. 55 DPI team posted the second best time of the session.
Mazda has raced in the Prototype class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship since 2014 and has never won a race. Many believe 2019 could be the manufacturer's year, in the series' premier race, no less.
Below is all you need to know about NBC's coverage schedule for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona, plus the entry list for this year's race.
Rolex 24 at Daytona: TV schedule
(All times ET)
Thursday, Jan. 24
Time
Network
Event
2 p.m.
NBCSN
Rolex 24 preview show
3 p.m.
NBCSN
Rolex 24 qualifying
Saturday, Jan. 26
Time
Network
Event
1 p.m.
NBCSN
Rolex 24 preview show
2-5 p.m.
NBCSN
Rolex 24 at Daytona
9 p.m. - midnight
NBCSN
Rolex 24 at Daytona
Sunday, Jan. 27
Time
Network
Event
Midnight - 3 a.m.
NBCSN
Rolex 24 at Daytona
6 a.m. - 3 p.m.
NBCSN
Rolex 24 at Daytona
NBC's coverage from Daytona will feature a rotating cast of commentators, analysts and reporters, headlined by the network's lead IMSA commentating team of Leigh Diffey, A.J. Allmendinger and Calvin Fish. NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join Steve Letarte and host Krista Voda inside the “Peacock Pit Box" at times throughout the race.
According to the network, an additional broadcast booth featuring NASCAR on NBC announcer Rick Allen, INDYCAR on NBC analysts Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell, and Brian Till will be featured throughout the weekend. NASCAR on NBC reporters Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kelli Stavast and Parker Kligerman will join INDYCAR on NBC reporters Kevin Lee and Jon Beekhuis to share pit road reporting duties, and Rutledge Wood will showcase stories around the track.
Rolex 24 at Daytona: Live stream schedule
(All times ET)
Thursday, Jan. 24
Time
Service
Event
3:35 p.m.
IMSA.tv
Rolex 24 qualifying
Saturday, Jan. 26
Time
Service
Event
2:25 p.m. - 11:55 p.m.
IMSA.tv
Rolex 24 at Daytona
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
NBC Sports app
Rolex 24 at Daytona
Sunday, Jan. 27
Time
Service
Event
Midnight - 2:35 p.m.
IMSA.tv
Rolex 24 at Daytona
3 a.m. - 6 a.m.
NBC Sports app
Rolex 24 at Daytona
Rolex 24 at Daytona: Entry list
The field of 47 cars for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona is broken down by four classes — Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD) — and complete with 13 different manufacturers.
Below is the manufacturer breakdown:
Six entries: Cadillac (6 DPi) and Porsche (2 GTLM, 4 GTD)
Five entries: Lamborghini (5 GTD)
Four entries: Acura (2 DPi, 2 GTD); Ferrari (1 GTLM, 3 GTD); Audi (4 GTD)
Three entries: BMW (2 GTLM, 1 GTD)
Two entries: Mazda (2 DPi); Chevrolet (2 GTLM); Ford (2 GTLM); Lexus (2 GTD); Mercedes-AMG (2 GTD)
One entry: Nissan (DPi)
Below is the full entry list for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Daytona Prototype International (DPi)
Car No.
Team
Car type
5
Mustang Sampling Racing
Cadillac DPi
6
Acura Team Penske
Acura DPi
7
Acura Team Penske
Acura DPi
10
Konica Minolta
Cadillac DPi
31
Whelen Engineering Racing
Cadillac DPi
50
Juncos Racing
Cadillac DPi
54
CORE Autosport
Nissan DPi
55
Mazda Team Joest
Mazda DPi
77
Mazda Team Joest
Mazda DPi
84
JDC-Miller Motorsports
Cadillac DPi
85
JDC-Miller Motorsports
Cadillac DPi
Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2)
Car No.
Team
Car type
18
DragonSpeed
Oreca LMP2
38
Performance Tech Motorsports
Oreca LMP2
52
PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
Oreca LMP2
81
DragonSpeed
Oreca LMP2
GT Le Mans (GTLM)
Car No.
Team
Car type
3
Corvette Racing
Corvette C7.R
4
Corvette Racing
Corvette C7.R
24
BMW Team RLL
BMW M8 GTE
25
BMW Team RLL
BMW M8 GTE
62
Risi Competizione
Ferrari 488 GTE
66
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Ford GT
67
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Ford GT
911
Porsche GT Team
Porsche 911 RSR
912
Porsche GT Team
Porsche 911 RSR
GT Daytona (GTD)
Car No.
Team
Car type
8
Starworks Motorsport
Audi R8 LMS GT3
9
PFAFF Motorsports
Porsche 911 GT3 R
11
Grasser Racing Team
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
12
AIM Vasser Sullivan
Lexus RC F GT3
13
Via Italia Racing
Ferrari 488 GT3
14
AIM Vasser Sullivan
Lexus RC F GT3
19
Moorespeed
Audi R8 LMS GT3
29
Montaplast by Land Motorsport
Audi R8 LMS GT3
33
Team Riley Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3
44
Magnus Racing
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
46
EBIMOTORS
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
47
Precision Performance Motorsports
Lamborghini GT3
48
Paul Miller Racing
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
51
Spirit of Race
Ferrari 488 GT3
57
Heinricher Racing
Acura NSX GT3
63
Scuderia Corsa
Ferrari 488 GT3
71
P1 Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3
73
Park Place Motorsports
Porsche 911 GT3
86
Meyer Shank Racing
Acura NSX GT3
88
WRT Speedstar Audi Sport
Audi R8 LMS GT3
96
Turner Motorsport
BMW M6 GT3
99
NGT Motorsport
Porsche 911 GT3 R
540
Black Swan Racing
Porsche 911 GT3 R
The entry list for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona complete with driver listings can be found here.