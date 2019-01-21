Rolex 24 at Daytona 2019: TV schedule, live stream info, entry list

A new era of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship arrives Saturday and Sunday with the 57th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The fresh feel of this year's season-opening, 24-hour endurance race at Daytona comes via NBC Sports and the network's TV schedule stuffed full of coverage from high-profile commentators.

The 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona is set to get the green flag Saturday, Jan. 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET. This year's field of 47 cars features four classes — Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD).

The team to watch in the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona might be Mazda Team Joest and its pair of Mazda DPi prototypes. In the "ROAR Before the 24" qualifying session a few weeks ago, Oliver Jarvis, driving the No. 77 Mazda, unofficially set a new track record at Daytona. Such a quick lap gave the No. 77 first choice of garage and pit placement. (Official qualifying for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona takes place Thursday, Jan. 24.) Mazda's No. 55 DPI team posted the second best time of the session.

Mazda has raced in the Prototype class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship since 2014 and has never won a race. Many believe 2019 could be the manufacturer's year, in the series' premier race, no less.

Below is all you need to know about NBC's coverage schedule for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona, plus the entry list for this year's race.

Rolex 24 at Daytona: TV schedule

(All times ET)

Thursday, Jan. 24

Time Network Event 2 p.m. NBCSN Rolex 24 preview show 3 p.m. NBCSN Rolex 24 qualifying

Saturday, Jan. 26

Time Network Event 1 p.m. NBCSN Rolex 24 preview show 2-5 p.m. NBCSN Rolex 24 at Daytona 9 p.m. - midnight NBCSN Rolex 24 at Daytona

Sunday, Jan. 27

Time Network Event Midnight - 3 a.m. NBCSN Rolex 24 at Daytona 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. NBCSN Rolex 24 at Daytona

NBC's coverage from Daytona will feature a rotating cast of commentators, analysts and reporters, headlined by the network's lead IMSA commentating team of Leigh Diffey, A.J. Allmendinger and Calvin Fish. NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join Steve Letarte and host Krista Voda inside the “Peacock Pit Box" at times throughout the race.

According to the network, an additional broadcast booth featuring NASCAR on NBC announcer Rick Allen, INDYCAR on NBC analysts Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell, and Brian Till will be featured throughout the weekend. NASCAR on NBC reporters Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kelli Stavast and Parker Kligerman will join INDYCAR on NBC reporters Kevin Lee and Jon Beekhuis to share pit road reporting duties, and Rutledge Wood will showcase stories around the track.

Rolex 24 at Daytona: Live stream schedule

(All times ET)

Thursday, Jan. 24

Time Service Event 3:35 p.m. IMSA.tv Rolex 24 qualifying

Saturday, Jan. 26

Time Service Event 2:25 p.m. - 11:55 p.m. IMSA.tv Rolex 24 at Daytona 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. NBC Sports app Rolex 24 at Daytona

Sunday, Jan. 27

Time Service Event Midnight - 2:35 p.m. IMSA.tv Rolex 24 at Daytona 3 a.m. - 6 a.m. NBC Sports app Rolex 24 at Daytona

Rolex 24 at Daytona: Entry list

The field of 47 cars for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona is broken down by four classes — Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD) — and complete with 13 different manufacturers.

Below is the manufacturer breakdown:

Six entries: Cadillac (6 DPi) and Porsche (2 GTLM, 4 GTD)

Five entries: Lamborghini (5 GTD)

Four entries: Acura (2 DPi, 2 GTD); Ferrari (1 GTLM, 3 GTD); Audi (4 GTD)

Three entries: BMW (2 GTLM, 1 GTD)

Two entries: Mazda (2 DPi); Chevrolet (2 GTLM); Ford (2 GTLM); Lexus (2 GTD); Mercedes-AMG (2 GTD)

One entry: Nissan (DPi)











Below is the full entry list for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Daytona Prototype International (DPi)

Car No. Team Car type 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi 6 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi 7 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi 50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi 54 CORE Autosport Nissan DPi 55 Mazda Team Joest Mazda DPi 77 Mazda Team Joest Mazda DPi 84 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi

Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2)

Car No. Team Car type 18 DragonSpeed Oreca LMP2 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Oreca LMP2 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca LMP2 81 DragonSpeed Oreca LMP2

GT Le Mans (GTLM)

Car No. Team Car type 3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R 4 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R 24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE 25 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE 66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT 911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR 912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR

GT Daytona (GTD)

Car No. Team Car type 8 Starworks Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3 9 PFAFF Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 11 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 13 Via Italia Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 19 Moorespeed Audi R8 LMS GT3 29 Montaplast by Land Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3 33 Team Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 44 Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 46 EBIMOTORS Lamborghini Huracan GT3 47 Precision Performance Motorsports Lamborghini GT3 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 51 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GT3 57 Heinricher Racing Acura NSX GT3 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 71 P1 Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 88 WRT Speedstar Audi Sport Audi R8 LMS GT3 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 99 NGT Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R 540 Black Swan Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R

The entry list for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona complete with driver listings can be found here.