Rolex 24: CORE Nissan fastest in night practice

Jamie Klein
motorsport.com

Audi DTM racer Duval bettered CORE teammate Colin Braun's long-time benchmark of 1m34.979s in the final three minutes of the 90-minute session, setting a 1m34.786s to consolidate the top spot in the #54 Nissan DPi.

That was 0.119s faster than the time set by Filipe Albuquerque in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Acura Team Penske's pair of ARX-05s were third and fourth-fastest, with three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves setting a time 0.340s slower than Duval in the #7 car. Simon Pagenaud was a further 0.029s back in the #6 machine.

Kamui Kobayashi set the quickest time in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac he is sharing with Toyota FIA World Endurance Championship teammate Fernando Alonso, 0.588s off the pace.

Two more Cadillacs were next up, the #31 AXR car of Pipo Derani and the #85 JDC-Miller Motorsports entry of Tristan Vautier, followed by the best of the LMP2 runners, the #81 DragonSpeed Oreca-Gibson driven by Ben Hanley.

Mazda Team Joest, which claimed pole for the Rolex 24 earlier in the day, sat out the session entirely as it chose to fit new AER engines to its pair of RT24-Ps.

BMW set the pace in GT Le Mans courtesy of Augusto Farfus in the #25 M8 GTE. The Brazilian, who is standing in for BMW IMSA regular Tom Blomqvist this weekend, set a best time of 1m43.315s.

Patrick Pilet was just 0.002s slower in the quicker of the retro-liveried Porsche 911 RSRs, followed by Oliver Gavin in the #4 Corvette C7.R and the two Ford GTs of Scott Dixon and Joey Hand.

IMSA veteran Bill Auberlen set the quickest time in GT Le Mans, bettering the pace set in qualifying with a 1m45.165s in the #96 Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3.

That was enough to beat Spirit of Race Ferrari man Daniel Serra by just over a tenth of a second, while Porsche young driver Matt Campbell put Park Place Motorsports' #73 911 GT3-R third in class.

There was one interruption to the session when the #29 Land Motorsport Audi stopped on track with an apparent engine problem with 32 minutes to run, bringing out the red flags.

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Practice 3:

1

54

France
France

Colin Braun

DPi

Nissan DPi

35

1'34.786

 

2

5

Brazil
Brazil

Joao Barbosa

DPi

Cadillac DPi

29

1'34.905

0.119

3

7

United States
United States

Ricky Taylor

DPi

Acura DPi

29

1'35.126

0.340

4

6

Colombia
Colombia

Dane Cameron

DPi

Acura DPi

36

1'35.155

0.369

5

10

Spain
Spain

Renger van der Zande

DPi

Cadillac DPi

35

1'35.374

0.588

6

31

Brazil
Brazil

Felipe Nasr

DPi

Cadillac DPi

38

1'35.672

0.886

7

85

Brazil
Brazil

Devlin DeFrancesco

DPi

Cadillac DPi

36

1'35.996

1.210

8

81

France
France

James Allen

LMP2

ORECA LMP2

39

1'36.521

1.735

9

50

United States
United States

Agustin Canapino

DPi

Cadillac DPi

30

1'36.591

1.805

10

84

Switzerland
Switzerland

Stephen Simpson

DPi

Cadillac DPi

42

1'36.840

2.054

11

18

Venezuela
Venezuela

Ryan Cullen

LMP2

ORECA LMP2

40

1'37.086

2.300

12

52

United States
United States

Gabriel Aubry

LMP2

ORECA LMP2

40

1'38.295

3.509

13

38

United States
United States

Robert Masson

LMP2

ORECA LMP2

23

1'39.326

4.540

14

25

United States
United States

Colton Herta

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

35

1'43.315

8.529

15

911

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Frédéric Makowiecki

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

38

1'43.317

8.531

16

4

Switzerland
Switzerland

Tommy Milner

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

36

1'43.353

8.567

17

67

Australia
Australia

Richard Westbrook

GTLM

Ford GT

39

1'43.402

8.616

18

66

France
France

Dirk Muller

GTLM

Ford GT

30

1'43.561

8.775

19

912

New Zealand
New Zealand

Mathieu Jaminet

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

33

1'43.583

8.797

20

62

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Miguel Molina

GTLM

Ferrari 488 GTE

37

1'43.617

8.831

21

3

Denmark
Denmark

 Mike Rockenfeller

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

31

1'43.732

8.946

22

24

United States
United States

Alex Zanardi

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

34

1'43.742

8.956

23

96

United States
United States

Dillon Machavern

GTD

BMW M6 GT3

38

1'45.165

10.379

24

51

Portugal
Portugal

Daniel Serra

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

39

1'45.274

10.488

25

73

United States
United States

Matt Campbell

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

37

1'45.795

11.009

26

13

Italy
Italy

Marcos Gomes

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

33

1'45.795

11.009

27

11

Switzerland
Switzerland

Christian Engelhart

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

37

1'45.803

11.017

28

48

United States
United States

Ryan Hardwick

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

18

1'45.882

11.096

29

88

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Roman DeAngelis

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

36

1'45.886

11.100

30

33

Netherlands
Netherlands

Felipe Fraga

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

16

1'45.938

11.152

31

14

United States
United States

Nick Cassidy

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

38

1'45.962

11.176

32

44

United States
United States

John Potter

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

30

1'45.983

11.197

33

86

United States
United States

Trent Hindman

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

26

1'45.988

11.202

34

57

Switzerland
Switzerland

Ana Figueiredo 

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

27

1'46.060

11.274

35

12

United States
United States

Aaron Telitz

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

39

1'46.061

11.275

36

47

United States
United States

Linus Lundqvist

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

37

1'46.125

11.339

37

63

Finland
Finland

Jeff Westphal

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

32

1'46.157

11.371

38

99

Austria
Austria

Steffen Goerig

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

29

1'46.168

11.382

39

29

Canada
Canada

Richard Feller

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

24

1'46.283

11.497

40

46

Italy
Italy

Giacomo Altoè

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

39

1'46.296

11.510

41

9

Canada
Canada

Zacharie Robichon

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

35

1'46.321

11.535

42

8

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Chris Haase

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

34

1'46.411

11.625

43

540

Germany
Germany

Matteo Cairoli

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

34

1'46.425

11.639

44

19

Germany
Germany

Alex Riberas

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

37

1'46.834

12.048

45

71

Germany
Germany

JC Perez

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

12

1'46.882

12.096

46

55

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jonathan Bomarito

DPi

Mazda DPi

0

no time

-

47

77

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Tristan Nunez

DPi

Mazda DPi

0

no time

-

