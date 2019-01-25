Rolex 24: CORE Nissan fastest in night practice
Audi DTM racer Duval bettered CORE teammate Colin Braun's long-time benchmark of 1m34.979s in the final three minutes of the 90-minute session, setting a 1m34.786s to consolidate the top spot in the #54 Nissan DPi.
That was 0.119s faster than the time set by Filipe Albuquerque in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.
Acura Team Penske's pair of ARX-05s were third and fourth-fastest, with three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves setting a time 0.340s slower than Duval in the #7 car. Simon Pagenaud was a further 0.029s back in the #6 machine.
Kamui Kobayashi set the quickest time in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac he is sharing with Toyota FIA World Endurance Championship teammate Fernando Alonso, 0.588s off the pace.
Two more Cadillacs were next up, the #31 AXR car of Pipo Derani and the #85 JDC-Miller Motorsports entry of Tristan Vautier, followed by the best of the LMP2 runners, the #81 DragonSpeed Oreca-Gibson driven by Ben Hanley.
Mazda Team Joest, which claimed pole for the Rolex 24 earlier in the day, sat out the session entirely as it chose to fit new AER engines to its pair of RT24-Ps.
BMW set the pace in GT Le Mans courtesy of Augusto Farfus in the #25 M8 GTE. The Brazilian, who is standing in for BMW IMSA regular Tom Blomqvist this weekend, set a best time of 1m43.315s.
Patrick Pilet was just 0.002s slower in the quicker of the retro-liveried Porsche 911 RSRs, followed by Oliver Gavin in the #4 Corvette C7.R and the two Ford GTs of Scott Dixon and Joey Hand.
IMSA veteran Bill Auberlen set the quickest time in GT Le Mans, bettering the pace set in qualifying with a 1m45.165s in the #96 Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3.
That was enough to beat Spirit of Race Ferrari man Daniel Serra by just over a tenth of a second, while Porsche young driver Matt Campbell put Park Place Motorsports' #73 911 GT3-R third in class.
There was one interruption to the session when the #29 Land Motorsport Audi stopped on track with an apparent engine problem with 32 minutes to run, bringing out the red flags.
Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Practice 3:
1
54
DPi
Nissan DPi
35
1'34.786
2
5
DPi
Cadillac DPi
29
1'34.905
0.119
3
7
DPi
Acura DPi
29
1'35.126
0.340
4
6
DPi
Acura DPi
36
1'35.155
0.369
5
10
DPi
Cadillac DPi
35
1'35.374
0.588
6
31
DPi
Cadillac DPi
38
1'35.672
0.886
7
85
DPi
Cadillac DPi
36
1'35.996
1.210
8
81
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
39
1'36.521
1.735
9
50
DPi
Cadillac DPi
30
1'36.591
1.805
10
84
DPi
Cadillac DPi
42
1'36.840
2.054
11
18
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
40
1'37.086
2.300
12
52
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
40
1'38.295
3.509
13
38
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
23
1'39.326
4.540
14
25
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
35
1'43.315
8.529
15
911
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
38
1'43.317
8.531
16
4
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
36
1'43.353
8.567
17
67
GTLM
Ford GT
39
1'43.402
8.616
18
66
GTLM
Ford GT
30
1'43.561
8.775
19
912
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
33
1'43.583
8.797
20
62
GTLM
Ferrari 488 GTE
37
1'43.617
8.831
21
3
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
31
1'43.732
8.946
22
24
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
34
1'43.742
8.956
23
96
GTD
BMW M6 GT3
38
1'45.165
10.379
24
51
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
39
1'45.274
10.488
25
73
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
37
1'45.795
11.009
26
13
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
33
1'45.795
11.009
27
11
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
37
1'45.803
11.017
28
48
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
18
1'45.882
11.096
29
88
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
36
1'45.886
11.100
30
33
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
16
1'45.938
11.152
31
14
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
38
1'45.962
11.176
32
44
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
30
1'45.983
11.197
33
86
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
26
1'45.988
11.202
34
57
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
27
1'46.060
11.274
35
12
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
39
1'46.061
11.275
36
47
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
37
1'46.125
11.339
37
63
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
32
1'46.157
11.371
38
99
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
29
1'46.168
11.382
39
29
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
24
1'46.283
11.497
40
46
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
39
1'46.296
11.510
41
9
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
35
1'46.321
11.535
42
8
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
34
1'46.411
11.625
43
540
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
34
1'46.425
11.639
44
19
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
37
1'46.834
12.048
45
71
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
12
1'46.882
12.096
46
55
DPi
Mazda DPi
0
no time
-
47
77
DPi
Mazda DPi
0
no time
-