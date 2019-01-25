Rolex 24: Albuquerque leads final practice for AXR
Filipe Albuquerque yesterday suffered a brake fire in the AXR Cadillac DPi-V.R that prevented him from setting a qualifying time but had no such issues this morning on his way to a 1min34.358sec lap of the 3.56-mile road course.
Earlier this morning, it was announced that due to a travel issue for Mike Conway, the #5 Cadillac will be shared between just three drivers, the winning combo from 2018 – Albuquerque, fellow full-timer Joao Barbosa and the retiring Christian Fittipaldi.
Precisely four-tenths behind the Caddy in this last practice was the #55 Mazda of Olivier Pla, who in turn was over three-tenths up on the second AXR entry of Pipo Derani.
Former IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud slotted his Acura ARX-05 into fourth spot ahead of the second Mazda of Rene Rast, while Stephen Simpson took sixth for JDC-Miller Motorsports ahead of the team’s first race with a DPi car.
Enzo Guibbert produced fastest LMP2 time for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport, approximately 2.3sec off the fastest DPi.
Frederic Makowiecki grabbed top spot in GT Le Mans with the polesitting #911 Porsche 911 RSR, 0.134sec ahead of the #66 Ford GT of Dirk Muller, which ground to a halt on course in the hands of Sebastien Bourdais and caused the session’s only red flag.
Jan Magnussen was third fastest in the #3 Corvette which will roll off from the front row of the GTLM field tomorrow afternoon, while Richard Westbrook produced the fourth best time this morning in the second Ford.
Pedro Lamy in the Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 was quickest of the GT Daytona entries, while Nick Cassidy put his AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus into second spot ahead of two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs from Black Swan Racing and Park Place Motorsports.
Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Practice 4:
1
5
DPi
Cadillac DPi
24
1'34.358
2
55
DPi
Mazda DPi
15
1'34.758
0.400
3
31
DPi
Cadillac DPi
27
1'35.087
0.729
4
6
DPi
Acura DPi
24
1'35.182
0.824
5
77
DPi
Mazda DPi
15
1'35.430
1.072
6
84
DPi
Cadillac DPi
28
1'35.467
1.109
7
7
DPi
Acura DPi
19
1'35.610
1.252
8
50
DPi
Cadillac DPi
24
1'36.017
1.659
9
85
DPi
Cadillac DPi
18
1'36.043
1.685
10
52
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
26
1'36.433
2.075
11
81
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
26
1'36.998
2.640
12
18
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
28
1'37.127
2.769
13
10
DPi
Cadillac DPi
17
1'37.228
2.870
14
38
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
27
1'38.464
4.106
15
911
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
21
1'42.478
8.120
16
66
GTLM
Ford GT
11
1'42.612
8.254
17
3
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
23
1'42.644
8.286
18
67
GTLM
Ford GT
22
1'42.845
8.487
19
24
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
24
1'43.175
8.817
20
912
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
22
1'43.191
8.833
21
25
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
21
1'43.210
8.852
22
62
GTLM
Ferrari 488 GTE
25
1'43.360
9.002
23
4
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
23
1'43.425
9.067
24
51
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
26
1'44.632
10.274
25
14
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
23
1'44.846
10.488
26
540
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
23
1'45.073
10.715
27
73
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
27
1'45.100
10.742
28
71
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
24
1'45.108
10.750
29
46
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
27
1'45.128
10.770
30
12
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
24
1'45.153
10.795
31
11
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
21
1'45.299
10.941
32
86
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
20
1'45.330
10.972
33
99
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
25
1'45.358
11.000
34
29
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
22
1'45.383
11.025
35
63
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
23
1'45.495
11.137
36
88
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
21
1'45.505
11.147
37
44
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
19
1'45.554
11.196
38
96
GTD
BMW M6 GT3
26
1'45.634
11.276
39
13
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
25
1'45.756
11.398
40
57
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
23
1'45.996
11.638
41
8
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
21
1'46.174
11.816
42
19
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
17
1'46.275
11.917
43
47
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
26
1'46.284
11.926
44
9
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
25
1'46.602
12.244
45
33
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
3
1'48.173
13.815
46
48
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
2
1'51.289
16.931
47
54
DPi
Nissan DPi