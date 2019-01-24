Rolex 24: Action Express dominates opening session
On a wet but drying track, only four prototypes set a reasonably representative times, Nasr lapping the course in 1min36.108sec in his #31 AXR Cadillac DPi-V.R.
That put him 0.599sec clear of teammate Albuquerque, while Tristan Vautier in the #85 JDC-Miller Motorsports entry made it a Cadillac 1-2-3. Jonathan Bomarito was fourth in the #55 Mazda RT24-P of Mazda Team Joest.
The relative lack of hot laps from the Prototypes allowed GT Le Mans to rise to prominence, and it was Frederic Makowiecki and Mathieu Jaminet who put the Porsche 911 RSRs at the top of the times, ahead of Rene Binder in Juncos Racing’s Cadillac Prototype.
Three GT Daytona cars completed the Top 10 overall times, Corey Lewis in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan edging Kelvin van der Linde in the WRT Audi R8 and Aaron Telitz in the new AIM Vasser-Sullivan-run Lexus RC F.
Henrik Hedman was top of the LMP2 cars, wheeling the DragonSpeed Oreca to a 1:46.657.
The two Acura Team Penske Acura ARX-05s set only sighting laps, as did Markus Winkelhock in the Moorespeed Audi R8 in the GTD class.
Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Practice 1:
1
31
DPi
Cadillac DPi
20
1'36.108
2
5
DPi
Cadillac DPi
15
1'36.707
0.599
3
85
DPi
Cadillac DPi
11
1'37.595
1.487
4
55
DPi
Mazda DPi
12
1'38.561
2.453
5
911
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
19
1'45.334
9.226
6
912
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
20
1'46.156
10.048
7
50
DPi
Cadillac DPi
19
1'46.191
10.083
8
48
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
9
1'46.577
10.469
9
88
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
21
1'46.592
10.484
10
12
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
20
1'46.651
10.543
11
81
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
18
1'46.657
10.549
12
96
GTD
BMW M6 GT3
21
1'46.854
10.746
13
33
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
26
1'46.871
10.763
14
63
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
21
1'46.911
10.803
15
86
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
12
1'47.015
10.907
16
11
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
21
1'47.240
11.132
17
66
GTLM
Ford GT
4
1'47.259
11.151
18
51
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
28
1'47.306
11.198
19
14
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
17
1'47.310
11.202
20
3
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
7
1'47.435
11.327
21
18
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
21
1'47.488
11.380
22
71
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
7
1'47.626
11.518
23
9
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
25
1'47.696
11.588
24
57
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
12
1'47.719
11.611
25
8
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
18
1'48.122
12.014
26
62
GTLM
Ferrari 488 GTE
15
1'48.191
12.083
27
44
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
22
1'48.340
12.232
28
77
DPi
Mazda DPi
9
1'48.595
12.487
29
10
DPi
Cadillac DPi
9
1'48.608
12.500
30
73
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
24
1'48.782
12.674
31
540
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
23
1'48.912
12.804
32
13
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
27
1'49.029
12.921
33
54
DPi
Nissan DPi
13
1'50.278
14.170
34
99
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
23
1'51.379
15.271
35
4
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
17
1'52.187
16.079
36
25
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
16
1'52.598
16.490
37
24
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
13
1'52.739
16.631
38
67
GTLM
Ford GT
3
1'53.504
17.396
39
47
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
7
1'54.065
17.957
40
29
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
22
1'54.369
18.261
41
46
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
12
1'54.705
18.597
42
19
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
14
2'15.656
39.548
43
6
DPi
Acura DPi
6
44
7
DPi
Acura DPi
5
45
38
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
1
46
52
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
47
84
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1