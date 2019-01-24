Rolex 24: Action Express dominates opening session

David Malsher
motorsport.com

On a wet but drying track, only four prototypes set a reasonably representative times, Nasr lapping the course in 1min36.108sec in his #31 AXR Cadillac DPi-V.R.

That put him 0.599sec clear of teammate Albuquerque, while Tristan Vautier in the #85 JDC-Miller Motorsports entry made it a Cadillac 1-2-3. Jonathan Bomarito was fourth in the #55 Mazda RT24-P of Mazda Team Joest.

The relative lack of hot laps from the Prototypes allowed GT Le Mans to rise to prominence, and it was Frederic Makowiecki and Mathieu Jaminet who put the Porsche 911 RSRs at the top of the times, ahead of Rene Binder in Juncos Racing’s Cadillac Prototype.

Three GT Daytona cars completed the Top 10 overall times, Corey Lewis in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan edging Kelvin van der Linde in the WRT Audi R8 and Aaron Telitz in the new AIM Vasser-Sullivan-run Lexus RC F.

Henrik Hedman was top of the LMP2 cars, wheeling the DragonSpeed Oreca to a 1:46.657.

The two Acura Team Penske Acura ARX-05s set only sighting laps, as did Markus Winkelhock in the Moorespeed Audi R8 in the GTD class.

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Practice 1:

1

31

Brazil
Brazil

Felipe Nasr

DPi

Cadillac DPi

20

1'36.108

 

2

5

Brazil
Brazil

Joao Barbosa

DPi

Cadillac DPi

15

1'36.707

0.599

3

85

Brazil
Brazil

Devlin DeFrancesco

DPi

Cadillac DPi

11

1'37.595

1.487

4

55

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jonathan Bomarito

DPi

Mazda DPi

12

1'38.561

2.453

5

911

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Frédéric Makowiecki

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

19

1'45.334

9.226

6

912

New Zealand
New Zealand

Mathieu Jaminet

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

20

1'46.156

10.048

7

50

United States
United States

Agustin Canapino

DPi

Cadillac DPi

19

1'46.191

10.083

8

48

United States
United States

Ryan Hardwick

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

9

1'46.577

10.469

9

88

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Roman DeAngelis

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

21

1'46.592

10.484

10

12

United States
United States

Aaron Telitz

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

20

1'46.651

10.543

11

81

France
France

James Allen

LMP2

ORECA LMP2

18

1'46.657

10.549

12

96

United States
United States

Dillon Machavern

GTD

BMW M6 GT3

21

1'46.854

10.746

13

33

Netherlands
Netherlands

Felipe Fraga

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

26

1'46.871

10.763

14

63

Finland
Finland

Jeff Westphal

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

21

1'46.911

10.803

15

86

United States
United States

Trent Hindman

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

12

1'47.015

10.907

16

11

Switzerland
Switzerland

Christian Engelhart

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

21

1'47.240

11.132

17

66

France
France

Dirk Muller

GTLM

Ford GT

4

1'47.259

11.151

18

51

Portugal
Portugal

Daniel Serra

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

28

1'47.306

11.198

19

14

United States
United States

Nick Cassidy

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

17

1'47.310

11.202

20

3

Denmark
Denmark

Mike Rockenfeller

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

7

1'47.435

11.327

21

18

Venezuela
Venezuela

Ryan Cullen

LMP2

ORECA LMP2

21

1'47.488

11.380

22

71

Germany
Germany

JC Perez

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

7

1'47.626

11.518

23

9

Canada
Canada

Zacharie Robichon

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

25

1'47.696

11.588

24

57

Switzerland
Switzerland

Ana Beatriz

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

12

1'47.719

11.611

25

8

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Chris Haase

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

18

1'48.122

12.014

26

62

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Miguel Molina

GTLM

Ferrari 488 GTE

15

1'48.191

12.083

27

44

United States
United States

John Potter

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

22

1'48.340

12.232

28

77

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Tristan Nunez

DPi

Mazda DPi

9

1'48.595

12.487

29

10

Spain
Spain

Renger van der Zande

DPi

Cadillac DPi

9

1'48.608

12.500

30

73

United States
United States

Matt Campbell

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

24

1'48.782

12.674

31

540

Germany
Germany

Matteo Cairoli

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

23

1'48.912

12.804

32

13

Italy
Italy

Marcos Gomes

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

27

1'49.029

12.921

33

54

France
France

Colin Braun

DPi

Nissan DPi

13

1'50.278

14.170

34

99

Austria
Austria

Steffen Goerig

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

23

1'51.379

15.271

35

4

Switzerland
Switzerland

Tommy Milner

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

17

1'52.187

16.079

36

25

United States
United States

Colton Herta

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

16

1'52.598

16.490

37

24

United States
United States

Alex Zanardi

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

13

1'52.739

16.631

38

67

Australia
Australia

Richard Westbrook

GTLM

Ford GT

3

1'53.504

17.396

39

47

United States
United States

Linus Lundqvist

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

7

1'54.065

17.957

40

29

Canada
Canada

Christopher Mies

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

22

1'54.369

18.261

41

46

Italy
Italy

Taylor Proto

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

12

1'54.705

18.597

42

19

Germany
Germany

Alex Riberas

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

14

2'15.656

39.548

43

6

Colombia
Colombia

Dane Cameron

DPi

Acura DPi

6

 

 

44

7

United States
United States

Ricky Taylor

DPi

Acura DPi

5

 

 

45

38

United States
United States

Robert Masson

LMP2

ORECA LMP2

1

 

 

46

52

United States
United States

Gabriel Aubry

LMP2

ORECA LMP2

 

 

 

47

84

Switzerland
Switzerland

Stephen Simpson

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1

 

 

 

