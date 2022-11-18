The role of sportswashing in politics and athletics

Justin Klawans, Staff writer
·6 min read
Sportswashing.
Sportswashing. Illustrated | Getty Images

With the controversial 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the role of sportswashing on the global stage is once again in the headlines. What exactly is sportswashing, though, and what role does it play not only in sports, but in modern politics? Here's everything you need to know: 

What is sportswashing?

While there is no single definition, sportswashing is described by Sports Illustrated as "the use of sports to present a sanitized, friendlier version of a political regime or operation."

Jules Boykoff, a professor of politics and government at Pacific University, described it similarly, telling Yahoo! Sports"I define sportswashing as when political leaders use sports to appear important or legitimate on the world stage while stoking nationalism and deflecting attention from chronic social problems back home." The outlet went on to note that while the term itself is relatively new, the concept of sportswashing has been around for nearly a century.

One notable historic example occurred during the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. Though Germany was already under the authoritarian rule of the Nazi Party, Adolf Hitler played host to the world during the games, attempting to present a clean, well-run version of Nazi Germany. In reality, though, Bleacher Report noted the games were little more than a festival of Nazi propaganda, and highlighted the "danger of politicizing sports."

What is a recent example of sportswashing?

One recent sportswashed event is LIV Golf. Founded in 2021, it appears to be no more than a standard professional golf tour. However, LIV Golf was started and financed entirely by the royal family of Saudi Arabia through their state-owned investment fund. What is the true purpose of LIV Golf, though? As The New York Times reported, it "depends whom you ask."

The Times noted that the tournament, which is slated for expansion in 2023, bills itself as "an opportunity to reinvigorate golf." LIV Golf is also, notably, the most expensive golf event in history, with the total purse being $25 million and even the last-place finisher guaranteed to win $120,000.

However, many have argued for a boycott of the tournament, given the financial backing from its Saudi founders. Saudi Arabia is known for its poor human rights record, with a report from the U.S. State Department noting credible instances of torture, summary executions, arbitrary arrests, sexual violence, and more. It has been argued that LIV Golf is merely an attempt to spin the Saudis into a more positive light.

One human rights group, Grant Liberty, released a report dedicated to Saudi Arabian sportswashing efforts in 2021. "In Saudi Arabia's case, they want the country to be associated with elite sporting events to change the global perception of a murderous and brutal regime," the report said.

What other regimes have utilized sportswashing?

Another notable example concluded earlier this year — the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Given that the Olympics are among the largest international sporting event in the world, host countries that are associated with human rights abuses are undoubtedly placed under heavy scrutiny.

This was definitely the case when it comes to Beijing, as China has been accused of significant human rights violations, particularly involving the country's ethnic Uyghurs. These abuses include arbitrary detentions, torture, political indoctrination, and a clamping down on freedom of speech, Amnesty International reported.

Allegations of sportswashing in China go back as far as 2008, when they hosted that year's Summer Olympics. At the time, Human Rights Watch said that, while the country vowed to use the games as a "force for good," reports of human rights violations were seen throughout those Olympics. Despite this, Human Rights Watch noted, instead of the International Olympic Committee punishing China for these abuses, they awarded them the 2022 games instead.

As a result, the 2022 Olympics were similarly subject to sportswashing by Chinese officials. Amnesty International even warned the international community prior to the games that they would be "complicit in a propaganda exercise," AFP reported. The organization further said that hosting the Olympics would undermine efforts to shed light on abuses within China.

Will sportswashing play a major role in the World Cup?

The short answer: Yes, most definitely. Even before the kickoff of the first match of the World Cup in Qatar, watchdogs noted signs of sportswashing by the Qatari government. However, many of the human rights issues surrounding these games, in contrast to other events, are related to the actual preparation of the World Cup itself.

First, there was the issue of Qatar even being awarded the games, which was announced more than a decade ago. The 2010 decision to name Qatar as the host was heavily criticized at the time due to the country's track record of alleged abuses. Sepp Blatter, the president of FIFA at the time of the selection, recently said himself that letting Qatar host the games was a mistake, per CNN.

So why was Qatar chosen? Well, according to the U.S. Justice Department, FIFA — an organization notably embroiled in corruption scandals — was bribed to choose the country. This is despite Qatar being a country that, as ESPN noted, had numerous infrastructure problems, almost no sports tradition, and a troubling record of human rights.

This means Qatar has spent the last decade preparing for the World Cup, including building dozens of hotels, new roads and transit systems, and seven stadiums. However, as The Washington Post reported, 85 percent of Qatar's population are migrant workers, many of whom were reportedly subjected to slave-labor conditions while constructing the country's gleaming soccer infrastructure. According to The Guardianat least 6,500 migrants from South Asia have died in Qatar over the past decade.

How else is sportswashing used?

The concept can also be found in less obvious scenarios, mainly regarding corporate sponsorships. While on the topic of Qatar, this country in particular has garnered notable branding deals with some extremely large sports clubs. The country's Hamad International Airport, in the capital city of Doha, has been the sponsor for German soccer club Bayern Munich since 2018.

The country's aviation industry in general seems to have a particular proclivity for sponsoring soccer teams. Bayern Munich, for example, is additionally sponsored by Qatar's state-run flag carrier, Qatar Airways. The airline also has a number of additional soccer sponsorships, and is currently featured or has been featured in the past on the jerseys of Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, A.S. Roma, and more.

Many other countries known for authoritarian regimes have featured similar corporate sponsorships. The petroleum-rich Saudi Arabia has used its partially state-owned oil company, Aramco, to sponsor Formula One racing events. Aeroflot, the flag carrier of Russia, was a sponsor of the Manchester United soccer club until their deal was ended following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

How does the global community react to sportswashing?

While there have been a variety of responses to sportswashing, there have, historically, not been many actual consequences for participating regimes. However, some sports clubs and organizations have begun to take some matters into their own hands.

Much of this protesting has revolved around the World Cup in Qatar. The Danish Football Association, for example, called for FIFA to take "action" on Qatar, France24 reported, pressuring the country to improve its human rights record. Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has similarly been critical of Qatar, calling it "one of the worst [countries] in this part of the world" when it came to human rights, per The Guardian

However, despite these well-intentioned moves, there hasn't been a ton of actionable steps taken by governments to stop sportswashing, and the openness toward the upcoming World Cup is an indicator that the practice is not likely to go away.

You may also like

Ivanka Trump skips her father's 2024 campaign launch despite reported pleading from Trump

Russia has spent a 'substantial portion' of its advanced missiles to destroy Ukraine's energy grid

Outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi to step down as leader of the House Democrats

Latest Stories

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101

    ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a 126-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered. There were plenty of players to fill the void against the Hawks, who were coming off a big win at Milwaukee and eager to show they could challenge the best in the conference. Not on this night.

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Scottie Barnes' struggles are part of his maturation

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the ways Scottie Barnes is struggling and explain why fans shouldn't be too concerned. Listen to the full episode on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • New Jersey Devils beat Montreal Canadiens 5-1 for 10th straight victory

    MONTREAL — A three-goal second period helped power the New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night to extend their win streak to 10 games. After a quiet opening period at Bell Centre, Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes - with a pair - scored in a span of just over 11 minutes to help the Devils take control. Jesper Bratt added an insurance goal in the third period and John Marino had an empty-netter for New Jersey (13-3-0). “It all about the team. It’s any line th

  • James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury. James missed his second straight game with a left adductor strain when the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James is day-to-day with the strain, which occurred last Wednesday during the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-101 victory over the Lakers. Coach Darvin Ham said James could return to the practice report by the middle of the week. The Lakers' next

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Kyle Lowry hates playing against Fred VanVleet

    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry discusses watching the growth of former Raptors teammates from afar and why he dislikes playing against Fred VanVleet.

  • Non-disclosure agreements complicate safe sport reporting in Canada

    TORONTO — The past few months have seen an outpouring of Canadian athletes decrying the maltreatment and abuse experienced in their sports. But how many other athletes have been silenced by non-disclosure agreements? And how will those gag orders impact the work of agencies hoping to clean up sport? Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge launched the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) in June, as a one-stop, independent complaint investigator. And the Standing Committee on the St