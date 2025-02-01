New role for Mainoo could end £55m star’s United career after just 32 appearances – view







Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim made a key tactical switch in the 2-0 victory over FCSB.

Kobbie Mainoo started in the left number 10 spot with Bruno Fernandes playing at the base of the midfield.

Since bursting onto the scene from the United academy, Mainoo has largely been used as a number six or eight.

This exciting shift showcased Mainoo’s attacking potential, offering a fresh new dimension to his game.

Mainoo’s shift to the attacking role could position him as a long-term solution for that spot, potentially putting Mason Mount’s future at United in jeopardy.

Mount joined United in an initial £55 million move from Chelsea in July 2023.

The Red Devils could have signed him for free had they waited for another 12 months, considering he was in the final year of his contract with Chelsea.

However, former head coach Erik ten Hag was adamant about recruiting Mount in order to add legs to the ageing midfield.

The 26-year-old is undeniably talented, but injuries have limited him to just 32 appearances over the past 1.5 years.

Injuries have not allowed him to have a good run of games under his belt.

His situation mirrors that of Donny van de Beek, whose fitness struggles eventually led to a dip in form.

With Mainoo’s emergence as an attacking midfielder, Mount may find himself dropping down the pecking order at United.

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst described Mainoo as “excellent” and even noted seeing “a bit of Iniesta” in the young midfielder’s play.

In hindsight, United’s £55m investment in Mason Mount seems to be going to waste, potentially marking an uninspiring end for yet another player wearing the iconic number seven jersey.

Article written by Sanidhya Bhardwaj .