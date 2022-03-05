Roland Martin Rips Tucker Carlson’s Demand to See SCOTUS Nominee’s LSAT Score: It’s ‘Hilarious When White Folks Go to the Test’

CNN Contributor Roland Martin ripped Tucker Carlson over his demand that Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson released her Law School Admissions Test (LSAT) scores. “See, it’s always hilarious when white folks go to the test,” Martin said on Black Star Network’s Roland Martin Unfiltered Saturday.

On Wednesday night, Carlson complained about Biden’s choice of Jackson and that the president won’t make her LSAT results public.

“So is Kentaji Brown Jackson, a name that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing, ‘one of the top legal minds in the entire country?'” Carlson asked, repeating the POTUS’ claim. “We certainly hope so. Biden is right — appointing her is one of his gravest constitutional duties. So it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was. Wonder how she did on the LSAT. Why wouldn’t he tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she’s a ‘once-in-a-generation’ legal talent, the next Learned Hand. It would seem like Americans in a democracy have a right to know that and much more before giving her a lifetime appointment, but we did not hear that.”

Martin responded, “First of all, little Tucker, who says, ‘Oh, release her LSAT, and that’s going to settle it’ in terms of is she a bright legal mind? I think she finished magna cum laude from Harvard. It’s a good bet she’s kind of smart.”

Martin added: “People need to understand and we get it. This is what Black people have to deal with when you have mediocre white men like Tucker Carlson, who love to want to challenge Black people in this way. And people need to understand, Tucker Carlson is the kind of white person who hurt Clarence Thomas’ feelings so much when he was called an affirmative action recruit at Holy Cross and then at Yale. And that’s why, to this day, he has such disdain for affirmative action, because frankly, Clarence Thomas didn’t have enough self-esteem to go tell someone like Tucker Carlson to go to Hell.”

So, Ivy League attendance definitely does not automatically make someone smart, but for what it’s worth, Jackson attended Harvard and Harvard Law School, graduating from Harvard magna cum laude in 1992, and from Harvard Law cum laude in 1996.

The LSAT is only required for admission to law school. It has no other impact on whether someone gets to become an attorney. Jackson took her LSAT after graduating from Harvard in the top 5% and went on to graduate from Harvard Law in the top 20%.